Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (ACN) by 6.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 1,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,431 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.52 million, up from 30,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 6.24M shares traded or 148.66% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 6.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 30/04/2018 – Accenture: Terms of Certus Deal Were Not Disclosed; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 23.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 11,032 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,737 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.13 million, up from 47,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $31.29. About 2.05 million shares traded or 41.44% up from the average. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 47.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.26% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 08/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 35C, EST. LOSS/SHR 9.0C; 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 27/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06 billion and $751.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com by 13,828 shares to 10,485 shares, valued at $578,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ROP) by 1,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,110 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr 1 3 Yr Treas Bd (SHY).

Among 27 analysts covering Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 27 investors sold ACN shares while 389 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 333 raised stakes. 441.67 million shares or 2.70% less from 453.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity. Another trade for 4,750 shares valued at $149,147 was bought by Harrison Christopher Anthony. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $222,865 was made by KNISELY PHILIP on Thursday, August 16. $165,250 worth of stock was bought by BERQUIST CARL T on Monday, November 26. MCLAUGHLIN ROBERT M had bought 7,000 shares worth $229,110 on Wednesday, November 21. FROST RICHARD W also bought $337,429 worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) shares. NOVICH NEIL S had bought 16,900 shares worth $497,828 on Wednesday, November 21.

Among 20 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive.

