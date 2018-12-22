Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc Com (ROP) by 5.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 1,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,110 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.96 million, down from 21,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $258.08. About 876,039 shares traded or 66.47% up from the average. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 9.55% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 29/03/2018 – DAT Solutions Adds 5 TMS Integration Partners; 21/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – THOMA BRAVO ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO SELL POWERPLAN TO ROPER TECHNOLOGIES; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies to buy software firm PowerPlan for $1.1 bln; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) by 6.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 196,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.69 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $94.28M, down from 2.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Pros Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.31% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.18. About 483,661 shares traded or 111.21% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 31.52% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.52% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 10/04/2018 – Pros Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 45% to 26 Days; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $46M-$46.5M; 21/04/2018 – DJ PROS Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRO); 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $-0.25 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Pros Holdings had 24 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) on Monday, January 18 to “Hold” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, July 27 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, May 21. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, October 6. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 4 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Tuesday, September 12. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 15 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, November 11. The stock of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) earned “Buy” rating by Needham on Monday, December 11. As per Friday, August 7, the company rating was downgraded by Northland Capital.

More notable recent PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “4 ‘Tariff-Proof’ Stock Picks From A Pro – Benzinga” on November 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The 2018 IPO Market’s Most Active Venture Capital Firms – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Exclusive: Houston tech co. to relocate from Midtown with 118K SF lease – Houston Business Journal” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “HalcÃ³n Resources Announces the Closing of its Water Infrastructure Asset Divestiture – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pro: Citigroup (NYSE:C) Should Acquire Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.27, from 1.36 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold PRO shares while 29 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 35.17 million shares or 10.91% more from 31.71 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 47,606 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0% or 2,100 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 2,723 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Jane Street Lc, a New York-based fund reported 37,356 shares. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al stated it has 23,775 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 98,600 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 15,589 shares. Moreover, Putnam Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 127,831 shares. 152,516 are owned by Laurion Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Huntington Bank & Trust has 671 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fred Alger has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 2.22 million were reported by Blackrock. Stephens Ar holds 0% or 2,134 shares.

Since July 17, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $1.85 million activity. Dziersk Thomas also sold $63,420 worth of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) on Thursday, December 6.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $4.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21,578 shares to 141,920 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 11,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $751.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,358 shares to 79,206 shares, valued at $3.85M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH) by 1,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,266 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

More notable recent Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Teledyne Technologies (TDY) to Acquire Scientific Imaging Businesses of Roper Technologie (ROP) – StreetInsider.com” on December 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Roper Technologies Announces Record Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “DAT Broker TMS hits all-time high for new customers in 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “DAT Freight Index: Spot Market Volumes and Rates Slip Lower in November – GlobeNewswire” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Best ETFs for 2019: The Water Shortage Problem Isnâ€™t Going Away – Investorplace.com” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since June 26, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $607,224 activity. 600 shares were sold by WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER, worth $176,910 on Tuesday, June 26. Shares for $226,395 were sold by JOHNSON ROBERT D on Monday, December 3. The insider KNOWLING ROBERT E JR sold 1,000 shares worth $286,066.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $3.13 EPS, up 15.93% or $0.43 from last year’s $2.7 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.73 million for 20.61 P/E if the $3.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.09 actual EPS reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.29% EPS growth.