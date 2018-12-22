Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) EPS Estimated At $1.06; KVH Industries Has 1.47 Sentiment

Analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) to report $1.06 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.29 EPS change or 37.66% from last quarter’s $0.77 EPS. AIT’s profit would be $41.08 million giving it 12.49 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc.’s analysts see -14.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.30% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $52.97. About 863,760 shares traded or 408.49% up from the average. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has declined 7.56% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.56% the S&P500. Some Historical AIT News: 26/04/2018 – AIT Therapeutics Receives Patent Allowance for Delivery of lnhaled Nitric Oxide at Concentrations of at Least 160ppm for Treatment of Bronchiolitis in lnfants; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – AIT Granted New Patent for Its Nitric Oxide (NO) Generator and Delivery System; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $0.12 ONE-TIME TRANSACTION-RELATED EXPENSES RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF FCX PERFORMANCE; 26/04/2018 – AIT THERAPEUTICS RECEIVES PATENT ALLOWANCE FOR DELIVERY OF INHALED NITRIC OXIDE AT CONCENTRATIONS OF AT LEAST 160PPM FOR TREATMENT OF BRONCHIOLITIS IN INFANTS; 26/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Sees FY EPS $3.51-EPS $3.61; 12/04/2018 – LIETUVOS ENERGIJOS GAMYBA AB LNR1L.VL SAYS ELECTS MS. EGLĖ ČIUŽAITĖ AS THE CHAIRWOMAN OF THE BOARD; 13/05/2018 – [AIT] ASCENDAS INDIA TRUST BUYS TWO BUILDINGS IN MUMBAI; 10/04/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech Closes Above 50-Day MA: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – DoD-US Army: AIT welcomes back drill sergeants

KVH Industries Inc (KVHI) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.62, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. The ratio increased, as 28 active investment managers opened new or increased stock positions, while 19 sold and reduced their equity positions in KVH Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 9.70 million shares, up from 9.62 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding KVH Industries Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 13 Increased: 24 New Position: 4.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The firm offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It has a 13.27 P/E ratio. It operates in two divisions, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

More notable recent Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Applied Industrial Technologies declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Applied Industrial Technologies Acquires Fluid Power Sales – GlobeNewswire” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Applied Industrial Technologies: Further Growth Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Meet The New Ford – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 1.17 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. shares while 76 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 32.80 million shares or 0.13% less from 32.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Pinebridge Invs Ltd Partnership stated it has 47,506 shares. 7,152 were accumulated by Bluecrest Capital Management Limited. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.01% or 25,219 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Jane Street Limited Co accumulated 3,462 shares. Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). The Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Bank And Tru has invested 0% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Martingale Asset Management L P has invested 0.06% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Northern Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). The Massachusetts-based Redwood Ltd Liability has invested 1.36% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 69,005 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has invested 0.17% in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Associates stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) for 2,221 shares.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider KELLY GREEN EDITH sold $464,469. 12,500 shares valued at $964,375 were sold by HILTZ L THOMAS on Monday, August 20.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $341,283 activity.

Needham Investment Management Llc holds 4.06% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. for 1.03 million shares. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc owns 673,189 shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Systematic Financial Management Lp has 0.54% invested in the company for 1.72 million shares. The Virginia-based Old Dominion Capital Management Inc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 51,800 shares.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets mobile connectivity services and products for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $171.52 million. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware services and products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers airtime plans that enable clients to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services.

More notable recent KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KVH Announces Two Key Leadership Positions for the Global Company – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KVH Industries Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:KVHI – GlobeNewswire” published on August 02, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “KVH Industries Reports First Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:KVHI – GlobeNewswire” on May 04, 2018. More interesting news about KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KVH Industries to Host Third Quarter Conference Call on October 31, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) CEO Martin Kits van Heyningen on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $9.67. About 49,233 shares traded or 147.60% up from the average. KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) has risen 9.05% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.05% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – Correct: KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 21c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M; 20/04/2018 – DJ KVH Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KVHI); 01/05/2018 – KVH Industries to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 23c-Loss 30c; 01/05/2018 – KVH and VectorNav Collaborate to Offer Precision Inertial Navigation System; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 2c-Adj EPS 6c