Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 156.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 3,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,870 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.65 million, up from 2,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.09% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 21.59 million shares traded or 36.61% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 20.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/04/2018 – Chinese Crypto Mining Hardware Putting AMD, Nvidia Under Threat; 17/05/2018 – The Inquirer.net: Nvidia’s Turing GPUs will reportedly debut in July; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 12/03/2018 – Nvidia’s top salesperson in 2018 may be none other than Steven Spielberg; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally, following Uber’s self-driving incident last week (Reuters); 20/03/2018 – NVDA:AUTONOMOUS CAR DEVELOPMENT UNIT TAKES SPACE IN NJ BUILDING

Oz Management Lp increased its stake in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) by 20.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 118,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.93 million, up from 98,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.53% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $14.53. About 1.76 million shares traded or 50.67% up from the average. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has declined 49.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAOI News: 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Rev $65.2M; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Showcases New Technology at OFC; 15/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 08/03/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Announces 200 Gbps PAM4 PIN Photodiode Array; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 Applied Optoelectronics to Host Investor Session at OFC; 05/04/2018 – APPLIED OPTOELECTRONICS – ON MARCH 30, CO EXECUTED FIRST AMENDMENT TO LOAN AGREEMENT, AMONG OTHERS (COLLECTIVELY, THE AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY); 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Adj EPS 39c-Adj EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics Sees 2Q Rev $75M-$81M; 08/05/2018 – Applied Optoelectronics 1Q Adj EPS 28c

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $18.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gnc Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNC) by 298,519 shares to 219,981 shares, valued at $911,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pampa Energia S A (NYSE:PAM) by 37,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Intrexon Corp (Put) (NYSE:XON).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold AAOI shares while 43 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 12.85 million shares or 7.01% less from 13.81 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Inc accumulated 0% or 922 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 13,708 shares. Polar Asset Ptnrs Inc reported 101,662 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc invested in 36,575 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 38,033 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 9,993 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 708 shares. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 96,370 shares or 0.11% of the stock. The New York-based Quantbot Technology Lp has invested 0.01% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Rhumbline Advisers holds 44,028 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.01% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI). Shufro Rose Limited Company stated it has 10,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Trafelet Brokaw Cap Mngmt LP has 1.52% invested in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) for 77,350 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) or 103,477 shares. Sg Americas Llc has invested 0.01% in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $56.69 million activity. Kress Colette had sold 889 shares worth $229,042. $24.21M worth of stock was sold by JONES HARVEY C on Tuesday, June 26. Shares for $26.28M were sold by Puri Ajay K.

