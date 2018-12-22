Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc increased Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) stake by 55.56% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc acquired 5,000 shares as Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG)’s stock declined 2.86%. The Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 14,000 shares with $6.36M value, up from 9,000 last quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) now has $10.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $394.42. About 949,515 shares traded or 33.19% up from the average. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 51.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle CEO: Studying 100 Underperforming Restaurants, Some May Be Closed; 09/05/2018 – CHIPOTLE SEES ABOUT 700% BOOST IN DELIVERY ORDERS FOLLOWING DOO; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management, LLC Exits Position in Chipotle; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Newport Beach Will Serve as Headquarters for Operations, Business Development, Marketing, Communications, Finance; 24/05/2018 – Mobile drive-thru windows are cropping up at Chipotle restaurants across the country, allowing customers the option of staying in their cars to get their burritos and bowls; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAW SURGE IN DIGITAL ORDERS AFTER NEW MOBILE APP; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Hires New Chief Marketing Officer; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE SAYS IT WILL EVALUATE UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – The company’s new CEO, Brian Niccol outlined his vision for Chipotle’s future on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street.”

Qumu Corp (QUMU) investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.69, from 0.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 4 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 5 decreased and sold their stock positions in Qumu Corp. The funds in our database reported: 1.71 million shares, down from 1.72 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Qumu Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 4 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

It closed at $2 lastly. It is up 9.16% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.16% the S&P500.

Perkins Capital Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Qumu Corporation for 11,500 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Llc owns 32,085 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 6,554 shares. The New York-based Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 59 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $118,992 activity.

Qumu Corporation engages in enterprise video content management software business. The company has market cap of $19.06 million. The companyÂ’s software applications enable businesses to create, manage, secure, deliver, and measure the success of their videos. It currently has negative earnings. It offers enterprise video content management software products through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc decreased Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 139,000 shares to 11,000 valued at $802,000 in 2018Q3. It also reduced Jbg Smith Properties stake by 152,719 shares and now owns 110,476 shares. Lululemon Athletica Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:LULU) was reduced too.

Among 19 analysts covering Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), 8 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Chipotle had 28 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, October 26 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, August 15. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 27 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Hold” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, August 28. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 31 by Jefferies. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $418 target in Friday, July 27 report. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, July 10 by Mizuho. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Tuesday, June 26 report. The stock of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) earned “Underperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, August 27. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, July 27.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $457.06 million activity. On Tuesday, August 28 Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold $401.22M worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) or 823,357 shares.

