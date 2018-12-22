Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 37.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Culbertson A N & Co Inc bought 1,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,222 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.12M, up from 3,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $238.34. About 12.21 million shares traded or 219.63% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has risen 21.07% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CHANGES APPLY TO FULLY INSURED HEALTH PLANS; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89

Arcadia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 19.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp bought 4,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,074 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.12M, up from 20,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90M shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 1Q DAILY ACTIVE USERS 1.45B, EST. 1.45B; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Government Has ‘Unbelievable Case Against Facebook,’ Says Zell (Video); 26/03/2018 – Cramer says China-U.S. trade, Stormy Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview, short-sellers and Facebook’s data scandal all contributed to the recovery; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 24/04/2018 – Informatica Launches Intelligent, Automated Enterprise Data Governance Powered by Al; 20/03/2018 – MSCI SAYS OVERALL FACEBOOK IS NOT SEEN AS A HIGH PERFORMER ON ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE MATTERS; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – Facebook Tops YouTube for Branded Video Ads According to New Study; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environ; 21/03/2018 – MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK ‘MADE MISTAKES’ ON CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SITUATION

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 74 sales for $1.63 billion activity. Wehner David M. had sold 10,000 shares worth $2.00 million. $7.74 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, July 10. On Wednesday, August 15 the insider Stretch Colin sold $134,378. 2,268 shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S., worth $308,017. Cox Christopher K sold 5,300 shares worth $907,786. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $11.47M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, July 19.

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00 million and $378.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,300 shares to 23,975 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 6,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,940 shares, and cut its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR).

Since July 18, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 insider sales for $28.26 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $1.72M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, November 28. 5,000 shares valued at $1.32 million were sold by HOOPER MICHELE J on Thursday, September 13. WILENSKY GAIL R sold 3,090 shares worth $779,001. Shares for $2.16 million were sold by Nelson Steven H on Thursday, September 13. Another trade for 15,393 shares valued at $4.07 million was made by WILSON D ELLEN on Friday, August 24.

