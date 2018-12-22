Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 21.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 17,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.10% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 64,089 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.81 million, down from 81,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $705.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 583,042 shares traded or 116.18% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 86.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 86.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid

Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by 3.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc sold 1,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,973 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.51M, down from 40,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $215.79. About 4.06 million shares traded or 128.80% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 27.72% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 03/04/2018 – TMO:RAPID MYCOPLASMA TEST METHOD ACCEPTED FOR QA/QC,LOT RELEASE; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Its First Cloud-Enabled Biological Safety Cabinet; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ACQUIRED INTEGENX; 23/05/2018 – TMO: ROIC ‘HURDLE’ SEEN A YEAR EARLIER VS INITIAL DEAL MODEL; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations

Among 19 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 72 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 10 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Robert W. Baird. As per Thursday, January 18, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 22 by BTIG Research. Jefferies maintained the shares of TMO in report on Thursday, July 13 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Friday, May 27. Jefferies maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) on Friday, October 20 with “Hold” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, September 17 report. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by Leerink Swann. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, October 10 with “Buy”.

Since October 1, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $39.04 million activity. $4.26M worth of stock was sold by Herrema Gregory J. on Thursday, November 29. Williamson Stephen sold 9,500 shares worth $2.29 million. 125,520 shares valued at $31.07 million were sold by CASPER MARC N on Monday, October 1.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $3.19 EPS, up 14.34% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.79 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.28B for 16.91 P/E if the $3.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold TMO shares while 434 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 333.46 million shares or 0.38% more from 332.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ls Ltd Company reported 7,844 shares stake. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 36,883 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 5,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 3,669 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 10,035 shares. 2,222 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory. Kj Harrison And Prtnrs stated it has 15,000 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings. Klingenstein Fields Co Limited Co owns 143,074 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 22,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Invest Management has invested 0.61% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Oh has 2,041 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Cibc Bank & Trust Usa stated it has 4,433 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt owns 2,423 shares.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28 million and $255.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zix Corp (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 170,326 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $8.12 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conformis Inc by 1.17 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.27, from 1.75 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 8 investors sold EHTH shares while 32 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 18.01 million shares or 3.97% more from 17.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.02% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 205,426 shares. Pdts Ltd Com owns 40,400 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 9,742 were reported by Aqr Capital. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 16,100 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 25,772 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% or 18,729 shares. Friess Associates Ltd Llc holds 157,382 shares. Sei Invs Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc holds 193,037 shares. Boothbay Fund Llc owns 8,474 shares. Eam Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.58% or 137,084 shares. Principal Grp reported 130,061 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 1.03 million shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 9 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. eHealth had 23 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Craig Hallum upgraded eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Friday, April 29 to “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Friday, June 16. The firm has “Outperform” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, February 24. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 17 report. SunTrust maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30.0 target in Friday, October 27 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Thursday, April 26 with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 30 to “Buy”. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, December 11 by Craig Hallum. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, August 25 with “Hold”.

