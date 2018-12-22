ANFIELD ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ANLDF) had a decrease of 3.85% in short interest. ANLDF’s SI was 12,500 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3.85% from 13,000 shares previously. With 48,500 avg volume, 0 days are for ANFIELD ENERGY INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ANLDF)’s short sellers to cover ANLDF’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.55% or $0.0142 during the last trading session, reaching $0.135. About 50,250 shares traded or 36.40% up from the average. Anfield Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANLDF) has 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Archon Capital Management Llc increased Brightcove Inc (BCOV) stake by 34.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Archon Capital Management Llc acquired 493,852 shares as Brightcove Inc (BCOV)’s stock declined 15.06%. The Archon Capital Management Llc holds 1.94M shares with $16.29M value, up from 1.45M last quarter. Brightcove Inc now has $255.02 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.99. About 274,779 shares traded or 62.89% up from the average. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has declined 0.70% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/04/2018 – DJ Brightcove Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOV); 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in 2018 Q3. Its down 1.41, from 2.11 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 17 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 25.79 million shares or 8.92% more from 23.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 35,092 were reported by Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 53,537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millrace Asset Group Inc holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 148,300 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 0% or 151,668 shares. 47,593 are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 1,126 shares. First Mercantile Tru invested in 0.08% or 46,217 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt accumulated 153,400 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 24,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Manufacturers Life Insur Comm The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 25,852 shares. Archon Cap Limited Liability Com has 1.94M shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 103,286 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co owns 19,088 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 2 selling transactions for $47,389 activity. On Tuesday, August 14 the insider Ray Jeff bought $161,800. The insider Plotkin David sold 1,455 shares worth $10,531. Besemer Deborah M. also sold $103,880 worth of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) shares.