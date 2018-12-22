Ardsley Advisory Partners increased Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) stake by 67.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired 135,000 shares as Marathon Pete Corp (MPC)’s stock declined 26.02%. The Ardsley Advisory Partners holds 335,000 shares with $27.00M value, up from 200,000 last quarter. Marathon Pete Corp now has $39.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 14.24M shares traded or 77.97% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 4.72% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to buy Andeavor in $36bn deal; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM SEES 2018 CAPEX $3.97B; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS PROPOSED INCREASE IN CUSTOMS DUTY IS LIKELY TO INCREASE INFLATION – MINUTES; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 17/04/2018 – Praxair Begins Supplying Hydrogen to Marathon Petroleum’s Louisiana Refinery; 27/04/2018 – SOME POLISH MPC MEMBERS SAY ’18 GDP MAY BE HIGHER THAN EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE BRINGS MPC MEETING FORWARD TO APRIL 11 FROM APRIL 30; 02/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS TO TRANSFER FROM AXESS TO MAIN BOARD MAY 3; 03/05/2018 – Marathon Reports Oil Leak at Galveston Bay Refinery; 18/04/2018 – Fluor Awarded Contract for Marathon Petroleum’s STAR Program at Galveston Bay Refinery

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.20, from 1.8 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 14 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 7 trimmed and sold holdings in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.33 million shares, up from 1.22 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 8.

Among 6 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Marathon Petroleum had 9 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, October 12 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, October 16 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) rating on Tuesday, November 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $95 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, October 3. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight”. Citigroup maintained Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) on Friday, September 7 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $95 target in Thursday, December 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.30, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 34 investors sold MPC shares while 306 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 289 raised stakes. 385.13 million shares or 7.58% more from 358.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Illinois-based Blair William & Communication Il has invested 0.02% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.18% or 721,672 shares. Caxton Assocs Lp holds 0.06% or 11,447 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 17.16 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.09% stake. Sir Capital Management LP owns 91,172 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability Corp owns 80,542 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc holds 169,750 shares. Waratah Cap Advisors owns 97,668 shares. 132,280 were reported by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas. Amalgamated Bancorporation, New York-based fund reported 56,346 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.09% or 401,562 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 382 shares. Atria Ltd reported 0.04% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Bb&T Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC).

Since November 19, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $372,990 activity. DAVIS STEVEN A had bought 3,500 shares worth $217,490 on Friday, December 14.

Ardsley Advisory Partners decreased Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (NYSE:HASI) stake by 419,161 shares to 351,500 valued at $7.55M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Progenics Pharmaceuticals In (NASDAQ:PGNX) stake by 85,000 shares and now owns 2.05M shares. 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 165,147 shares traded or 46.53% up from the average. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) has declined 21.65% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.65% the S&P500.

