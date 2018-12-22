Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp. (GD) by 5.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 4,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,991 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $17.81 million, up from 82,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $150.49. About 4.35 million shares traded or 146.21% up from the average. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 27/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION APPOINTED ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT UNDER 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT-SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Interiors And Seats Earn Design Awards; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 18/03/2018 – Mike Stone: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA -sources $GD $CACI $CSRA; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 73.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 33,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 79,739 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.37 million, up from 46,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.84. About 5.10 million shares traded or 115.36% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 0.12% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q TOTAL ASSETS $12.69B; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 04/05/2018 – Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Prelim Rtgs To 2 Classes From Ares XXXIIR CLO Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc

Among 18 analysts covering Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Ares Capital had 29 analyst reports since August 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Friday, October 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 18 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Friday, August 28. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, November 3. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Friday, September 22 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, August 23. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 14 by BMO Capital Markets. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Buy” rating and $18.5000 target in Sunday, July 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson given on Wednesday, September 30. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Wednesday, June 14 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 7 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $991,931 activity. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $801,000 was made by deVeer R. Kipp on Friday, December 14. SIEGEL ERIC B also bought $120,947 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) shares. The insider Torre Bates Ann bought 9,000 shares worth $156,960. ROLL PENELOPE F sold $100,560 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Tuesday, November 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ARCC shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 151.76 million shares or 4.13% less from 158.29 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Gp has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 7,485 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 77,456 shares. Kistler accumulated 580 shares or 0% of the stock. Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 601,890 shares. Omers Administration has 2.81M shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Willingdon Wealth reported 121,127 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. D L Carlson Inv Gru reported 292,066 shares. Wellington Mgmt Llp invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Cue Fincl Gp has 47,423 shares. 285,625 were reported by Bb&T Secs Lc. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.01% or 27,504 shares. Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 930 shares. Da Davidson invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 86,801 shares to 31,797 shares, valued at $2.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 41,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,617 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Properties Inc.

Among 22 analysts covering General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD), 13 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. General Dynamics Corporation had 89 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $260.0 target in Thursday, January 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, August 2. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets initiated the shares of GD in report on Thursday, January 12 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of GD in report on Thursday, January 25 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Bernstein given on Thursday, January 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, May 2 by Goldman Sachs. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, May 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Monday, November 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 286 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 229.88 million shares or 0.59% more from 228.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP holds 1.11% or 26,518 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 163,281 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp accumulated 0.16% or 3.13 million shares. Torray Ltd stated it has 0.99% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Quantitative Investment Lc reported 7,900 shares. Bp Public Ltd invested 0.2% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Marshwinds Advisory reported 1.34% stake. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd holds 0.04% or 2,750 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc has 9,940 shares. Karp Capital Mgmt reported 2,997 shares. Monetary Mgmt Gp holds 950 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr owns 11,294 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 1,000 shares. The Illinois-based Dearborn Partners Lc has invested 0.94% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Fil Limited owns 124,449 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30B and $5.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Corp by 3,119 shares to 775,424 shares, valued at $103.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fr by 89,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,848 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF).

