Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH) stake by 9.09% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 40,000 shares as Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (GWPH)’s stock declined 12.87%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 400,000 shares with $69.10M value, down from 440,000 last quarter. Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc now has $3.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 7.44% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $96.36. About 715,801 shares traded or 35.30% up from the average. GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) has declined 1.75% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical GWPH News: 19/04/2018 – I can’t recall ever seeing such a complete lineup signaling an FDA OK. Insider recommendation saying approve it, unanimous panel support, commitment from regulators to accelerate, no hint of hesitation. It is remarkable; 19/04/2018 – GW PHARMACEUTICALS PLC – PDUFA GOAL DATE FOR COMPLETION OF NDA REVIEW OF THE CANNABIDIOL ORAL SOLUTION EPIDIOLEX IS JUNE 27, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Epidiolex would be the first drug on the U.S. market derived from the cannabis plant; 14/05/2018 – Peak Health Announces Filing of Patent Applications for testing the “Bioactivity” of the Cannabidiol (CBD) molecule and publica; 19/04/2018 – U.S. FDA PANEL UNANIMOUSLY VOTES TO SAY BENEFITS OF GW PHARMACEUTICAL’S CANNABIS-DERIVED TREATMENT FOR SEVERE CHILDHOOD EPILEPSY OUTWEIGH ITS RISKS; 13/03/2018 – GW Pharmaceuticals Announces Receipt of Notices of Allowance by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Five; 19/04/2018 – FDA Advisory Panel Backs GW Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Drug for Epilepsy; 15/03/2018 – Cannabidiol – CBD – Market Growing Fast With Newest Uses and Applications Significantly Increasing Revenue Generating; 13/03/2018 – NULL GW PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE BY THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) FOR FIVE NEW EPIDIOLEX® (CANNABIDIOL) PATENTS; 17/04/2018 – FDA POSTS BRIEFING ON GW PHARMA DRUG AHEAD OF ADVISERS MEETING

Analysts await GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $-2.67 earnings per share, down 9.88% or $0.24 from last year’s $-2.43 per share. After $-2.76 actual earnings per share reported by GW Pharmaceuticals plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.26% EPS growth.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) stake by 56,100 shares to 352,100 valued at $24.32M in 2018Q3. It also upped Restorbio Inc stake by 125,000 shares and now owns 400,000 shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was raised too.

Among 7 analysts covering GW Pharma (NASDAQ:GWPH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. GW Pharma had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, December 3. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $197 target in Friday, September 7 report. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, June 26. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, June 26 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of GWPH in report on Monday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 11.

Director Steve Bartlett of Ares Capital Corp, picked up 200 of the ‘s company shares valued at near $3,080 U.S. Dollars with an average of $15.4 per share. In the last month, he also acquired 200 shares worth total $3,416 USD. This insider acquisition, was conducted on December 21, 2018. It’s accessible online at the SEC’s website and can be found at this page. Currently, Mr. Steve, holds 10,800 shares, which accounts for 0.00% of Ares Capital Corp’s market capitalization.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. The company has market cap of $6.33 billion. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It has a 7.99 P/E ratio. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care services and products, and information technology service sectors.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 7 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $991,931 activity. Torre Bates Ann bought $156,960 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. $801,000 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) was bought by deVeer R. Kipp. $3,260 worth of stock was bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Monday, October 22. Shares for $120,947 were bought by SIEGEL ERIC B on Wednesday, September 12. ROLL PENELOPE F had sold 6,000 shares worth $100,560 on Tuesday, November 20.