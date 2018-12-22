Argent Capital Management Llc increased Ducommun Incorporated (DCO) stake by 81.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Argent Capital Management Llc acquired 29,200 shares as Ducommun Incorporated (DCO)’s stock declined 3.68%. The Argent Capital Management Llc holds 65,030 shares with $2.66M value, up from 35,830 last quarter. Ducommun Incorporated now has $397.65 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 73,000 shares traded or 83.60% up from the average. Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) has risen 37.79% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical DCO News: 10/05/2018 – Ducommun On Track to Reduce About 17% of Total Footprint Going Forward; 15/03/2018 – Ducommun at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Noble Capital Markets; 24/04/2018 – Ducommun Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 22/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Ducommun Presenting at Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun Names Stephen Oswald as Chairman; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun 1Q Rev $150.5M; 08/03/2018 Ducommun Access Event Set By Noble Capital Markets for Mar. 15; 03/05/2018 – Ducommun: Oswald Succeeds Tony Reardon; 10/05/2018 – Ducommun: Restructuring on Track

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) had a decrease of 0.46% in short interest. AIRG’s SI was 349,000 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 0.46% from 350,600 shares previously. With 62,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG)’s short sellers to cover AIRG’s short positions. The SI to Airgain Inc’s float is 4.48%. The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $9.38. About 68,773 shares traded or 72.87% up from the average. Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) has risen 16.51% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AIRG News: 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC AIRG.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 20 PCT; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – PRESIDENT AND CEO CHARLES MYERS WILL BE LEAVING COMPANY TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES, EFFECTIVE MAY 2, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Airgain Names James K. Sims as Interim CEO; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN SAYS CEO CHARLES MYERS WILL BE LEAVING CO; 03/05/2018 – Airgain 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018, COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS SALES OUTLOOK OF 20% GROWTH OVER FISCAL YEAR 2017; 03/05/2018 – AIRGAIN INC – EFFECTIVE MAY 2, CHAIRMAN JAMES SIMS WILL ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AS COMPANY SEARCHES FOR A NEW PERMANENT CEO; 03/05/2018 – Airgain Backs Fiscal-Year 2018 Sales Up 20%; 11/04/2018 Airgain Announces Release of ULTRAMAX™ MIMO 9-in-1 Antenna; 03/05/2018 – Airgain 1Q Loss/Shr 12c

More notable recent Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ducommun Announces New Credit Facility NYSE:DCO – GlobeNewswire” on November 26, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shirley G. Drazba Joins Ducommun Incorporated’s Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on October 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Ducommun Acquires Certified Thermoplastics Co., LLC NYSE:DCO – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2018. More interesting news about Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ducommun, Inc. (DCO) CEO Steve Oswald on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ducommun, Inc. (DCO) CEO Stephen Oswald on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2018.

Among 3 analysts covering Ducommun (NYSE:DCO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ducommun had 3 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of DCO in report on Wednesday, November 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 7 by FBR Capital.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $240,945 activity. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider Wampler Christopher D. sold $20,426. Another trade for 415 shares valued at $16,720 was made by DUCOMMUN ROBERT C on Monday, December 3.

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) stake by 13,915 shares to 1.21 million valued at $93.82 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) stake by 6,250 shares and now owns 1.22 million shares. Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.39 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 6 investors sold DCO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 8.69 million shares or 3.09% less from 8.97 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Inc holds 2.04% or 636,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company reported 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Bank & Trust Of Mellon owns 46,441 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 101,260 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Wedge Cap L LP Nc holds 29,525 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 17,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp Inc has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO). Walleye Trading Lc reported 0% stake. 914 were accumulated by Ameritas. 114,347 are held by Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated. First Advsrs Lp invested in 15,759 shares or 0% of the stock.

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. The company has market cap of $89.92 million. The companyÂ’s products include MaxBeam high gain embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antenna; and SmartMax Embedded Antennas. It currently has negative earnings. It provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, and industrial devices.

More notable recent Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Airgain Introduces Toolkit of Antenna Solutions to Enable Highest Performance Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity Solutions – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Airgain’s (AIRG) CEO James Sims on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2018, Zacks.com published: “Airgain (AIRG) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Zacks.com” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Airgain Reports Record Sales and Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Extension of Share Repurchase Program – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Samsung and Airgain Deliver Superior Connectivity for North American Cable Operator – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2018.