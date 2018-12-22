Argent Trust Company Has Lifted By $641,700 Its Altria Group (MO) Position; Moore Medical Has 1.42 Sentiment

Moore Medical Corp (MMD) investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.11, from 1.31 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 17 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 12 reduced and sold stock positions in Moore Medical Corp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 3.78 million shares, up from 3.64 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Moore Medical Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 13 New Position: 4.

Argent Trust Company increased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 32.02% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Argent Trust Company acquired 10,695 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.92%. The Argent Trust Company holds 44,098 shares with $2.65M value, up from 33,403 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $92.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 34.46 million shares traded or 252.66% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION

Among 7 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Altria Group had 7 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Tuesday, June 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 27. The company was maintained on Monday, October 29 by Argus Research. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, September 21. Jefferies downgraded the shares of MO in report on Friday, August 24 to “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Keating Invest Counselors stated it has 18,890 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.43% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Edge Wealth Management invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Jones Fincl Lllp has 0% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 12,186 shares. The New York-based Park Avenue Secs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.27% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Forte Ltd Liability Adv holds 17,005 shares. Capstone Llc owns 46,867 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa holds 241,583 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Narwhal Capital Mngmt reported 41,822 shares stake. Liberty Mutual Gp Asset Management Inc invested in 75,653 shares. Edgar Lomax Va has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdings Sa holds 0.02% or 47,319 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset has invested 0.04% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Michigan-based Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Argent Trust Company decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 4,452 shares to 58,247 valued at $12.03 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr stake by 8,859 shares and now owns 10,366 shares. Invesco Qqq Trust Etf was reduced too.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $184,966 activity. Shares for $184,966 were sold by DEVITRE DINYAR S on Wednesday, August 29.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The company has market cap of $. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund for 35,950 shares. Usca Ria Llc owns 97,633 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Regal Investment Advisors Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 28,921 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 87,868 shares.