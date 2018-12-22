Sun Life Financial Inc decreased General Electric Co (GE) stake by 76.72% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 100,680 shares as General Electric Co (GE)’s stock declined 44.60%. The Sun Life Financial Inc holds 30,546 shares with $345,000 value, down from 131,226 last quarter. General Electric Co now has $62.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.90% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.15. About 185.65 million shares traded or 35.26% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES; 07/03/2018 – Exclusive – GE EFS looks to sell wind portfolio stake; 17/04/2018 – GE’S JENBACHER UNIT IS SAID TO GET INTEREST FROM CUMMINS, CVC; 16/04/2018 – GE POWER TO SERVICE EQUIPMENT IN 11 PLANTS OWNED BY PETROBRAS; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 16/03/2018 – 87CD: General Electric Capital Corporation: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 03/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC: GE POWER NAMES TOP GLOBAL ENERGY EXECUTIVE RO; 20/04/2018 – General Electric may sell distributed power business by mid-year; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION SAYS RUNNING ABOUT 6 WKS LATE ON LEAP DELIVERIES

Ariel Investments Llc increased Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) stake by 8.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc acquired 98,580 shares as Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU)’s stock declined 16.10%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 1.28 million shares with $293.32 million value, up from 1.18M last quarter. Baidu Inc. Adr now has $54.87B valuation. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.94 during the last trading session, reaching $157.42. About 4.93 million shares traded or 60.63% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 23.09% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 07/03/2018 ATOMWISE – RAISED $45 MLN OF GROWTH FUNDING, LED BY MONSANTO GROWTH VENTURES, DCVC, AND B CAPITAL GROUP; 27/04/2018 – Baidu said it now expects second-quarter revenues of between 24.91 billion yuan ($3.93 billion) and 26.19 billion yuan ($4.13 billion), indicating a 19.3-25.4 percent rise versus estimates of a 15.9 percent climb according to Thomson Reuters; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 16/03/2018 – SKYWORTHDIGITAL SAYS INVESTOR IS A SUBSIDIARY OF BAIDU; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU SEES 2Q REV. $3.97B TO $4.17B, EST. $3.85B; 19/03/2018 – China tech IPOs set to eclipse last year’s total as Baidu unit eyes $2.7bn listing; 22/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of US$1.5 B Notes Offering; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – COMPANY IS PLANNING TO DISPOSE OF A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN BAIDU’S FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 84,494 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Security State Bank Of So Dak stated it has 11,471 shares. Curbstone Management holds 0.19% or 65,322 shares in its portfolio. 115,451 are held by Wealthfront Corporation. 119,235 were reported by Btim Corp. Aspiriant Lc reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0.6% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Johnson Finance Group reported 40,862 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Bb&T, North Carolina-based fund reported 680,366 shares. Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 219,449 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 0.06% or 78,604 shares in its portfolio. Ca has 0.02% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 6,554 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Commerce invested in 599,353 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric: The Next Huge Step – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Cramer: Don’t Rush To Buy GE After Analyst Upgrades (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “What’s Next For General Electric’s Stock? Here’s A Technical Take (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I Just Doubled My Position In GE, Here’s Why – Seeking Alpha” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “UBS Still Bullish On GE (NYSE:GE) – Benzinga” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.57 billion for 9.93 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.27 million activity. $2.49M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. On Tuesday, November 6 the insider DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought $94,800. DSOUZA FRANCISCO had bought 60,000 shares worth $499,200.

Among 11 analysts covering General Electric (NYSE:GE), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Electric had 18 analyst reports since June 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, October 31. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, October 2. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, October 31 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, July 23 the stock rating was downgraded by Argus Research to “Hold”. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. The company was maintained on Friday, September 28 by Deutsche Bank. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $12 target in Monday, December 17 report. The rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Hold” on Tuesday, June 26. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, July 27 with “Neutral”. Deutsche Bank maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) rating on Thursday, July 12. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $15 target.

Among 5 analysts covering Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Baidu had 5 analyst reports since July 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 9 by Credit Suisse. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 29 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, November 1. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, November 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, July 9.