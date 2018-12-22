Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 29.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 41,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52 million, down from 141,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 5.68 million shares traded or 112.07% up from the average. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 42.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: OPDIVO PHASE 3 SHOWED BENEFIT FOR PRIMARY ENDPT; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – DOSING SCHEDULE UPDATES FOR AN ADDITIONAL APPROVED INDICATION FOR OPDIVO MAY BE SUBMITTED TO FDA IN FUTURE FOR OPDIVO; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 23/04/2018 – Merck: EMA Validates Type II Variation for KEYTRUDA in Combination With Pemetrexed and Platinum Chemotherapy; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

Ariel Investments Llc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 39.99% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ariel Investments Llc sold 91,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 138,012 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32.42 million, down from 229,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ariel Investments Llc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08M shares traded or 85.74% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS

More notable recent Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: XBI, ACAD, ARRY, VKTX – Nasdaq” on November 01, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Array Biopharma: Where Quality Meets Quantity – Seeking Alpha” published on October 09, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Array BioPharma Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018. More interesting news about Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Things In Biotech, August 8: Spark’s Downtrodden, Array’s Broken Through – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2018 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “ARRY Stock Is Now Primed for a Move Toward Higher Prices – Profit Confidential” with publication date: May 14, 2018.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $813.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 316,627 shares to 359,146 shares, valued at $9.77M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Health Care Spdr (XLV) by 5,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporat Bd (CSJ).

Among 12 analysts covering Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Array BioPharma had 43 analyst reports since June 3, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, June 28 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 30 by Leerink Swann. SunTrust maintained Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) rating on Tuesday, October 31. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $16.0 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Wednesday, August 9. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, November 29 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, February 6. Leerink Swann maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, September 26 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 5 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, August 9. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, May 31 report.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 8 selling transactions for $5.80 million activity. Sandor Victor sold 9,687 shares worth $148,938. VAN LUNSEN GIL J sold $410,220 worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Wednesday, June 20. LEFKOFF KYLE had sold 50,000 shares worth $872,500. 3,000 Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) shares with value of $50,595 were bought by COX CARRIE SMITH. 17,964 shares were sold by Robbins Andrew R, worth $318,681 on Wednesday, June 27. 20,000 shares valued at $278,400 were sold by Haddock Jason on Wednesday, August 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 28 investors sold ARRY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 194.80 million shares or 2.17% more from 190.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Dupont Cap Corp accumulated 81,070 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Kazazian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.27% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). First Tru Lp stated it has 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Investment Mngmt Grp Ltd stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Us Commercial Bank De accumulated 1,935 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Macquarie Ltd has invested 0.03% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Boston Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Proshare Limited Liability Company reported 111,624 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Bailard owns 0.03% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 28,200 shares. Weiss Multi reported 110,375 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 0.01% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Analysts await Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Array BioPharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, May 27. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $155 target. Oppenheimer maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Friday, October 6. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $185.0 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, September 28 by Jefferies. As per Monday, September 18, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Tuesday, July 17. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 15 report. On Wednesday, May 30 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 16. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, September 4 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Friday, April 7.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 selling transactions for $18.46 million activity. 4,163 shares were sold by GALANTI RICHARD A, worth $945,940. Murphy James P. had sold 15,000 shares worth $3.29 million on Monday, July 23. Another trade for 2,049 shares valued at $458,976 was made by LIBENSON RICHARD M on Monday, October 22. $5.22M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by LAZARUS FRANZ E. Vachris Roland Michael sold 6,600 shares worth $1.49M. JELINEK W CRAIG sold $5.03M worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, October 29.

Ariel Investments Llc, which manages about $8.99B and $9.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gsi Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 125,497 shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $12.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realnetworks Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) by 245,067 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Banco Santander (NYSE:BSAC).