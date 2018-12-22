Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.76, from 1.63 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 13 active investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 15 sold and decreased stakes in Capitala Finance Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 2.35 million shares, down from 4.19 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Capitala Finance Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 10 Increased: 6 New Position: 7.

Arosa Capital Management Lp decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) stake by 42.11% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Arosa Capital Management Lp sold 34,915 shares as Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB)’s stock declined 15.57%. The Arosa Capital Management Lp holds 48,005 shares with $1.31 million value, down from 82,920 last quarter. Williams Cos Inc Del now has $26.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.78. About 19.35M shares traded or 93.43% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 15.42% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.42% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 16/03/2018 – Williams Cos. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 14 Months; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 16/03/2018 – Williams and Williams Partners Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – Williams Announces Agreement To Acquire All Public Equity Of Williams Partners L.P

Analysts await Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CPTA’s profit will be $3.85 million for 7.03 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Capitala Finance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Roumell Asset Management Llc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in Capitala Finance Corp. for 70,770 shares. Kemper Corp owns 228,737 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Regent Investment Management Llc has 0.19% invested in the company for 68,042 shares. The North Carolina-based Carroll Financial Associates Inc. has invested 0.13% in the stock. Ares Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 288,866 shares.

More notable recent Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Cboe Global Markets, Twenty-First Century Fox, Capitala Finance, Kelso Technologies, CooTek (Cayman) Inc. Sponsored ADR, and Emerson Radio â€” Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 High-Yield Monthly Dividend Stocks – Investorplace.com” published on November 28, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Capitala Finance Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions – Nasdaq” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Capitala Group Announces Growth Partnership with Visible Body – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 79,105 shares traded or 21.95% up from the average. Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) has risen 1.67% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CPTA News: 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 Billion of New Permanent Capital for New Senior Debt Focus; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Raises $1.0B of New Permanent Cap for New Venture, Capitala Specialty Lending Corp; 25/04/2018 – CAPITALA GROUP REPORTS $1.0B OF NEW PERMANENT CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 Capitala Finance Corp. Announces Distributions; 25/04/2018 – Capitala Group Announces $1.0 B of New Permanent Cap for New Senior Debt Focus; 07/05/2018 – CAPITALA FINANCE CORP – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF $13.66 AT MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $13.91 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP is Investigating Capitala Finance Corp. (CPTA) on Behalf of its Shareholders

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The company has market cap of $108.20 million. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It currently has negative earnings. It typically considers investments in the United States.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $807,659 activity. Shares for $25,750 were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane. Another trade for 9,760 shares valued at $249,856 was made by Cooper Kathleen B on Thursday, November 29. Dunn Micheal G. bought $63,842 worth of stock or 2,500 shares. The insider CREEL MICHAEL A bought $644,283. $259,422 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. 2,500 shares were bought by Zamarin Chad J., worth $64,218 on Tuesday, November 6.

Among 8 analysts covering Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Williams Companies had 8 analyst reports since August 7, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 13. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, November 2. UBS maintained The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Friday, August 10 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Energy Transfer LP a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on December 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream energy stocks ready for gains, Jefferies analyst says – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Williams wins FERC approval for Gateway project – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 4% – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased Select Energy Services Inc stake by 588,414 shares to 1.57 million valued at $18.64 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Tpi Composites Inc stake by 187,245 shares and now owns 251,858 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.56 in 2018 Q3. Its up 2.30, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold WMB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 2.12 billion shares or 205.40% more from 693.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Johnson Fin Group, Wisconsin-based fund reported 398 shares. Coastline Trust reported 7,837 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cutter & Brokerage Inc has invested 0.69% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Cna Fin Corp invested in 0.1% or 17,070 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.08% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 96,781 shares. 105,628 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Asset Management Ltd Co owns 3.53% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 153,800 shares. 10,466 were reported by Reliance Tru Of Delaware. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Patten Gru accumulated 34,144 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc stated it has 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Liberty Mutual Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 33,084 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsr Ltd Com has invested 0% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). First Trust LP holds 0.04% or 817,277 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 0.14% or 42,804 shares.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.2 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.43M for 23.67 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.17% negative EPS growth.