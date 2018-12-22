Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) by 29.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 41,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.52M, down from 141,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $13.59. About 5.68 million shares traded or 143.30% up from the average. Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) has risen 42.87% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…

Decatur Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co. (BDX) by 19.87% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc sold 4,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,444 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.55M, down from 21,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82M shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/03/2018 – BD to Divest Remaining Investment in Vyaire Medical to Funds Managed by Apax Partners; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Prior FY18 Rev Growth View Was 30%-31%; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – FDA:BDX FINDS CHEMICAL INTERACTION MAY LEAD TO SKEWING RESULTS; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Adj EPS $2.65

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Since November 7, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $18.75 million activity. 5,189 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shares with value of $1.26 million were sold by Lim James C. Polen Thomas E Jr had sold 5,243 shares worth $1.28M on Monday, November 19. Shares for $9.96 million were sold by RING TIMOTHY M. The insider Mas Ribo Alberto sold $1.07M. 2,080 shares valued at $511,328 were sold by Bodner Charles R on Friday, November 16. FORLENZA VINCENT A also sold $3.18 million worth of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Wednesday, November 14.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74M for 20.14 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Array BioPharma (NASDAQ:ARRY), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.12 in 2018Q2.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 8 sales for $5.80 million activity. Haddock Jason sold $278,400 worth of Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) on Wednesday, August 15. Shares for $299,280 were sold by VAN LUNSEN GIL J. LEFKOFF KYLE sold $872,500 worth of stock. The insider Squarer Ron sold $3.31 million. Sandor Victor sold $148,938 worth of stock or 9,687 shares. The insider COX CARRIE SMITH bought 3,000 shares worth $50,595.

