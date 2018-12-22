Agrofresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) had an increase of 10.81% in short interest. AGFS’s SI was 2.88M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 10.81% from 2.60M shares previously. With 156,700 avg volume, 18 days are for Agrofresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS)’s short sellers to cover AGFS’s short positions. The SI to Agrofresh Solutions Inc’s float is 10.08%. The stock decreased 6.35% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $3.54. About 245,883 shares traded or 68.68% up from the average. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) has declined 38.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.21% the S&P500. Some Historical AGFS News: 10/05/2018 – Templeton Investment Counsel Buys 3.8% of AgroFresh Solutions; 09/05/2018 – AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS INC – IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PAGODA, AGROFRESH WILL OPEN AN INNOVATION CENTER; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 09/05/2018 – AgroFresh Announces New Strategic Approach to China Market; 09/05/2018 – AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS INC – ANNOUNCED BUSINESS STRATEGY FOR CHINESE MARKET; 12/03/2018 – AgroFresh’s Harvista Obtains Expanded Label for Cherry Crops; 14/03/2018 – AgroFresh Solutions 4Q EPS 47c; 08/03/2018 – AgroFresh Solutions Appoints Denise L. Devine to Its Bd of Directors; 19/03/2018 – AGROFRESH SOLUTIONS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – AgroFresh Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 26c

Artal Group Sa decreased Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR) stake by 13.33% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Artal Group Sa sold 200,000 shares as Proqr Thrapeutics N V (PRQR)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Artal Group Sa holds 1.30M shares with $25.16M value, down from 1.50 million last quarter. Proqr Thrapeutics N V now has $592.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $15.31. About 725,207 shares traded or 140.50% up from the average. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) has risen 478.64% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 478.64% the S&P500. Some Historical PRQR News: 11/04/2018 – ProQR Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics: Enrollment Is on Track in the Ongoing Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of QR-110; 23/05/2018 – ProQR Appoints Yi-Tao Yu, Ph.D., to Its Scientific Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 ProQR Therapeutics Conference Call Set By Chardan for Apr. 12; 23/04/2018 – ProQR Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 25/05/2018 – ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS REPORTS 5.88 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PROQR THERAPEUTICS NV AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 25/05/2018 – PROQR THERAPEUTICS HOLDER ADAGE REPORTS 5.88% PASSIVE STAKE

Analysts await ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $-0.53 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by ProQR Therapeutics N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 152.38% negative EPS growth.

Artal Group Sa increased General Mtrs Co (Call) (NYSE:GM) stake by 1.50 million shares to 3.00 million valued at $101.01M in 2018Q3. It also upped Spero Therapeutics Inc stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 600,000 shares. Anaptysbio Inc was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ProQR Therapeutics had 2 analyst reports since September 19, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel.

