Among 5 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fastenal had 6 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of FAST in report on Tuesday, July 3 to “Neutral” rating. Longbow upgraded Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Tuesday, December 4 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, July 12. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 13 with “Hold”. Wells Fargo maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Thursday, October 11. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $50 target. See Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) latest ratings:

04/12/2018 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $63 Upgrade

22/10/2018 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $50 Initiates Coverage On

11/10/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $53 New Target: $50 Maintain

13/07/2018 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Hold Old Target: $53 New Target: $56 Maintain

12/07/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $49 New Target: $53 Maintain

03/07/2018 Broker: Robert W. Baird Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) stake by 26.76% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired 293,689 shares as Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)’s stock declined 2.68%. The Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1.39 million shares with $193.41 million value, up from 1.10 million last quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $21.11B valuation. The stock decreased 6.51% or $6.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.63. About 5.34M shares traded or 200.84% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 7.37% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Rises on Hepatitis C Beat, Alexion on Study: Health Wrap; 15/03/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Safety Profile of ALXN1210 Consistent With That Seen for Soliris; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 11/04/2018 – Alexion To Acquire Wilson Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION REPORTS POSITIVE TOP-LINE RESULTS SHOWING SUCCESSFUL; 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Rev $3.925B-$3.985B; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION: NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS REQUESTED IN BRAZIL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 51 investors sold ALXN shares while 168 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 203.25 million shares or 0.19% less from 203.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Aperio Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% stake. The Bermuda-based Fil Limited has invested 0.03% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Raymond James Fin Advsr has invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Kentucky Retirement accumulated 16,188 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 1,607 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 6,473 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Waddell Reed stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Ameriprise Fin Incorporated invested in 7.10M shares or 0.34% of the stock. Taurus Asset Lc accumulated 127,056 shares or 2.39% of the stock. Arrow Fincl owns 2,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0.06% or 286,869 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 10,411 shares. Stephens Ar owns 9,125 shares. Susquehanna Gp Llp owns 32,271 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.32% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN).

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) stake by 1.13 million shares to 546,765 valued at $13.90 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Ihs Markit Ltd stake by 359,852 shares and now owns 30.36M shares. Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) was reduced too.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $994,877 activity. On Tuesday, July 10 the insider Clancy Paul J sold $687,148. Another trade for 2,605 shares valued at $307,729 was sold by Franchini Indrani Lall.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals Becomes Oversold (ALXN) – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: IBM, AZO, ALXN – Nasdaq” published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – ALXN – Nasdaq” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Long-Term Outlook For Alexion – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALXN, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $136 target in Tuesday, September 25 report. As per Thursday, October 25, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) on Thursday, October 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 7. Citigroup maintained the shares of ALXN in report on Tuesday, November 27 with “Buy” rating. JP Morgan maintained Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating.

Since October 12, 2018, it had 5 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $151 activity. On Tuesday, October 16 Lewis Holden bought $26,142 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 500 shares. The insider Drazkowski William Joseph bought $41,948. On Friday, October 12 the insider FLORNESS DANIEL L bought $103,900. $78,105 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Owen Terry Modock. $49,754 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L.. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $300,000 was sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TGLS vs. FAST: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TGLS or FAST: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “VALNEVA Awarded FDA Fast Track Designation for Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Nasdaq Tumbles Into Bear Market as Growth Concerns Mount – Bloomberg” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – FAST – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.43. About 4.62M shares traded or 34.27% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 1.45% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST)