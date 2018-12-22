Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.72M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.63% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.93. About 132.25 million shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 99.10% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 99.10% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 22/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–NEW – AMD / STRYKER (VA-18-00041480) – 36C25718Q0537; 17/04/2018 – AMD Global Telemedicine Announces Direct-to-Consumer Telehealth Platform for Healthcare Providers; 25/04/2018 – AMD Sales Forecast Shows New Products Beginning to Deliver; 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES – ALL ISSUES RAISED IN CTS LABS RESEARCH REQUIRE ADMINISTRATIVE ACCESS TO SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 – The analyst also said Intel’s advantage in the processor space has “degraded” with competitor Advanced Micro Devices catching up; 24/05/2018 – Massive Growth in Internet of Things (IoT) Market Evidenced by Skyrocketing Number of Connected Devices; 27/03/2018 – AMD Refutes Crypto-Dependency Claims — Barron’s Blog; 13/03/2018 – Short-seller Viceroy Research will be on @HalftimeReport today to discuss the new research report alleging security in $AMD chips; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Lisa Su appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Thursday morning

Intrepid Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com (ABC) by 2.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Intrepid Capital Management Inc bought 4,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,660 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $14.91M, up from 157,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 2.57 million shares traded or 82.01% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 2.77% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Operating Income Growth to Be Flat; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 22/03/2018 – The AmerisourceBergen Foundation Partners With Jefferson to Address Opioid Crisis; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $693.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 2.50 million shares to 17.50 million shares, valued at $22.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 45 investors sold AMD shares while 130 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 561.76 million shares or 7.07% less from 604.47 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 1.20M shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 50,200 shares. M&R Cap Mngmt stated it has 480 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.03% or 191,505 shares in its portfolio. Sandy Spring Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 2,325 shares. Koshinski Asset Incorporated, a Illinois-based fund reported 33,522 shares. Mirae Asset Invs holds 169,830 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 70,399 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management invested in 0.04% or 130,626 shares. Central Asset Invests Mngmt (Hk) holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) for 63,000 shares. Norinchukin National Bank The invested in 0.05% or 110,344 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx invested in 10,000 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). North Star Invest Mngmt has invested 0.45% in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). Eagle Asset reported 0.63% stake.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 23 sales for $499.00 million activity. Shares for $3.06M were sold by ANDERSON JAMES ROBERT on Wednesday, August 22. Another trade for 41,213 shares valued at $875,776 was made by KUMAR DEVINDER on Wednesday, November 28. Norrod Forrest Eugene sold $344,635 worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Thursday, August 9. Su Lisa T also sold $3.81 million worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) on Wednesday, November 7. 70,000 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) shares with value of $1.16 million were sold by Papermaster Mark D. $425.15 million worth of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) was sold by Mubadala Investment Co PJSC.

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on January, 29. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMD’s profit will be $59.96M for 70.54 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

