Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Belden Inc (BDC) by 5.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 20,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 382,349 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.30 million, up from 361,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Belden Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 987,114 shares traded or 78.57% up from the average. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 43.09% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC – PRICING OF ITS PRIVATE OFFERING OF EUR 350 MLN OF 3.875% SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 06/03/2018 – PRICE TALK: BELDEN EU350M 10NC5 SENIOR SUBORD 3.875% +/-0.125%; 06/03/2018 Belden Announces €350 Million Private Offering of Senior Subordinated Notes; 02/05/2018 – Belden Offers Treatment And Jobs to Those Wrestling with Opioid And Other Substance Abuse; 29/05/2018 – Belden at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Jun 13; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 02/05/2018 – Belden 1Q EPS $1.16; 24/05/2018 – Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2Q EPS 37c-EPS 47c

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Aetna Inc New (AET) by 32.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 184,100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $37.35 million, down from 271,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Aetna Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock 0.33% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $0. It is up 0.00% since December 22, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AET News: 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – AETNA 1Q OPER REV. $15.22B, EST. $15.37B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 27/03/2018 – Aetna: Greater Transparency Needed Throughout Pharmaceutical Supply Chain; 17/04/2018 – AETNA INC – AETNA’S OPERATIONS WILL NOW BE CONDUCTED IN HEALTH CARE REPORTABLE SEGMENT; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve merger; 01/05/2018 – Aetna 1Q Adj EPS $3.19

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 46 investors sold AET shares while 300 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 257.82 million shares or 2.48% less from 264.38 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Incorporated holds 1.06M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of The West invested in 6,514 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.2% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Livingston Gru Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.03% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Renaissance Grp Limited reported 164,218 shares stake. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 54,837 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Liability Com reported 11,927 shares. 71,849 were accumulated by Affinity Invest Limited Co. Twin Secs invested 52.07% of its portfolio in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Farallon Mgmt has 8.9% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) for 7.43M shares. Moreover, C M Bidwell Assoc Limited has 0% invested in Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET). Auxier Asset accumulated 0.28% or 7,213 shares. Pentwater Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 6.94 million shares or 11.92% of the stock. Optimum Investment accumulated 18,459 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering Aetna (NYSE:AET), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Aetna had 81 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) on Friday, January 12 with “Hold” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 11 by Credit Suisse. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 8 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, September 12 by Argus Research. Jefferies maintained Aetna Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AET) rating on Tuesday, January 30. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $205.0 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, December 20 by Morgan Stanley. As per Tuesday, August 4, the company rating was maintained by Sterne Agee CRT. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, September 20. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Tuesday, August 4. The stock has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, October 23.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $9.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 20,700 shares to 631,700 shares, valued at $46.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 17,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since August 31, 2018, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $578,260 activity. Shares for $494,280 were bought by Stroup John S. Turner Paul Keith sold $17,797 worth of stock. Shares for $25,004 were bought by Vestjens Roel on Wednesday, November 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 19 investors sold BDC shares while 78 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 47.21 million shares or 2.91% less from 48.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Systematic Financial Management Lp reported 186,835 shares. Hm Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.22% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 3,962 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 70,015 shares. Foundry Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Suffolk Cap Management Ltd Com has invested 0.13% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 15,200 shares. Trustmark Retail Bank Trust Department accumulated 0% or 7 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,737 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 5,454 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 292,864 shares. Blackrock owns 4.56 million shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Sterling Cap Management Limited Co stated it has 0.25% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Among 13 analysts covering Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Belden Inc. had 30 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Monday, March 26. The rating was upgraded by TheStreet to “Buy” on Friday, July 31. The stock of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, July 10. The stock of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 7 by Suntrust Robinson. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $55 target in Monday, December 3 report. Goldman Sachs initiated Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) on Friday, June 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus reinitiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 4 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 12 with “Buy”. On Thursday, November 1 the stock rating was downgraded by SunTrust to “Hold”.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Actuant Corp (NYSE:ATU) by 438,348 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $39.44 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 215,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 360,643 shares, and cut its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII).

