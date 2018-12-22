Tradition Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 62.36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tradition Capital Management Llc sold 77,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,051 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.39M, down from 124,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tradition Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $54.85. About 38.20 million shares traded or 130.27% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Broadcom Said on Track for Qualcomm Majority Amid Delay on Vote; 29/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Beijing tech conglomerate Tsinghua Unigroup looks to delay the initial public offering for its mobile chip unit to the end of 2019, according to people familiar with the matter; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm is a major producer of cutting-edge 5G technology; 08/03/2018 – BROADCOM CITES 8 QUALCOMM JVS, PARTNERSHIPS WITH CHINESE COS; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HAS GOOD ACTIVE, DIALOGUE WITH MOFCOM; 05/03/2018 – Sen. Tom Cotton: Cotton Statement on CFIUS Review of Broadcom’s Bid for Qualcomm

Tt International increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 100.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tt International bought 560,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $184.51M, up from 559,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tt International who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79M shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd. On Continuing Connected Transaction; 07/03/2018 – Jonathan Cheng: South China Morning Post, citing S. Korean sources: N. Korea may propose sending Kim Yo Jong to Washington for; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 07/03/2018 – WANDISCO PLC WAND.L – TO BE EMBEDDED AS A STANDARD COMPONENT IN SELECTED ALIBABA CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese coworking firm Ucommune seeks $200 mln in financing; 09/04/2018 – SenseTime: Alibaba Group Led Funding Round; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 sales for $8.32 million activity. Another trade for 9,048 shares valued at $524,895 was sold by Rosenberg Donald J. $54,166 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) was sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H on Monday, October 29.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 14.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Among 37 analysts covering Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 20 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive.

Tradition Capital Management Llc, which manages about $456.39M and $382.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,955 shares to 18,542 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2.

Among 41 analysts covering Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), 39 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive.

Tt International, which manages about $8.38 billion and $895.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 8,628 shares to 31,275 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

