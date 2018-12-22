Karp Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 90.38% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Karp Capital Management Corp bought 8,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,800 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.10 million, up from 9,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 28.79 million shares traded or 37.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – FEATURE-In China’s booming tech scene, women battle sexism and conservative values; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q-End Annual Active Consumers on China Retail Marketplaces 552M; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DUE TO INCREASED MARKETING EXPENSES; 10/04/2018 – SINGAPORE STATE INVESTOR TEMASEK LIKELY TO PARTICIPATE AS LEAD INVESTOR IN FUNDRAISING; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS NO LONGER SHORT ON ALIBABA – CNBC; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – WILL REMAIN ACTIVE ON ALIBABA’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM TMALL, AS WELL AS SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS; 02/04/2018 – SoftBank, Alibaba to invest $445 million in Indian e-retailer Paytm E-Commerce; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after $600 mln funding led by Alibaba; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba and Cainiao Make Strategic Investment in ZTO Express

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 3829.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 130,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 133,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.64 million, up from 3,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $84.92. About 16.04 million shares traded or 145.10% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 7.04% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Raises FY View To Adj EPS $7.66-Adj EPS $7.76; 25/04/2018 – Shire willing to back $64 bln Takeda bid, market signals doubts; 10/04/2018 – ABBV,NBIX: FDA REQUIRES EXTENDED TIME FOR REVIEW OF NDA; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 26/04/2018 – Humira Helps AbbVie — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie’s promised rheumatoid arthritis blockbuster upadacitinib hits its marks in another PhIII – this time without any deaths $ABBV

Karp Capital Management Corp, which manages about $168.02M and $290.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc by 12,805 shares to 12,155 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hema – Key To Alibaba’s New Retail Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alibaba: Lose-Lose Outcome – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba-backed bike-share considers bankruptcy – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Trade War With China May End Soon: You’ll Wish You Bought Alibaba Before Then – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba Singles’ Day: Cash In On The Big Hype – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 08, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $23.91 million activity. Shares for $1.50M were sold by GONZALEZ RICHARD A on Tuesday, December 11. $496,274 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by TILTON GLENN F. Schumacher Laura J had sold 94,140 shares worth $8.81M. On Wednesday, June 20 RAPP EDWARD J bought $99,909 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 1,013 shares. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $5.40M was sold by CHASE WILLIAM J. 42,450 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $3.82 million were sold by Gosebruch Henry O.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Merck – Motley Fool” on December 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust: Venclexta could add $1B+ for AbbVie – Seeking Alpha” published on November 23, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lilly’s Taltz beats Humira in head-to-head psoriatic arthritis study – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie: A Compelling Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J weighing on big biopharma players – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $2.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 22,400 shares to 2,300 shares, valued at $259,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 322,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,494 shares, and cut its stake in Electro Scientific Inds (NASDAQ:ESIO).

