Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 19.46% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors bought 194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,191 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.39 million, up from 997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Amazon Echo passes on private conversation; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 28/03/2018 – Watch: White House briefs media after report about Trump wanting to ‘go after’ Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 10/05/2018 – FLEXE Launches FBA Distribution Program to Help Sellers Scale and Boost Profitability on Amazon; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Gartner, Exits Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING, MORE: No Ongoing White House Talks About Amazon Action

Malaga Cove Capital Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 72.17% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Malaga Cove Capital Llc bought 4,803 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,458 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $840,000, up from 6,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Malaga Cove Capital Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $58.25. About 823,236 shares traded or 468.75% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 27.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 21/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference May 24; 26/04/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – EnPro Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – EnPro Industries Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO); 02/05/2018 – EnPro 1Q EPS 58c; 14/03/2018 Fairbanks Morse Delivers PoweReliability-as-a-Service™ Solution in Puerto Rico; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H

Among 7 analysts covering Enpro Industries (NYSE:NPO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Enpro Industries had 11 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 3 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Gabelli on Wednesday, July 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. The rating was maintained by Sidoti with “Neutral” on Wednesday, September 23. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Monday, July 31 with “Buy”. As per Friday, December 8, the company rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 6 by FBR Capital.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EnPro: Why We Went Long – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnPro: Focused On The Long Term – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Fairbanks Morse Powering U.S. Coast Guard Vessel OPC #2 – Business Wire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EnPro Industries’ (NPO) CEO Steve Macadam on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) CEO Stephen Macadam on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 03, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold NPO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 7.52% less from 20.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 445,298 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). State Street owns 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 614,743 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) or 20,328 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 5,004 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capital Mngmt Assoc New York, New York-based fund reported 5,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 31,681 shares. Etrade Mngmt Limited Company owns 3,609 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Com holds 0.01% or 3,319 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Advisory Rech has invested 0.01% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) or 42,360 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 1,890 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Lc holds 110 shares. Dean Lc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $5.31M worth of stock or 3,200 shares. 437 shares were sold by Reynolds Shelley, worth $687,447 on Thursday, November 15. $2.32M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A. 500 shares were sold by McGrath Judith A, worth $952,500 on Wednesday, August 15. $3.21M worth of stock was sold by Olsavsky Brian T on Thursday, November 15. STONESIFER PATRICIA Q also sold $2.31M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt stated it has 379 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Llc reported 7,080 shares stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 1.95% or 102,931 shares. Huntington Bank owns 45,157 shares. Churchill Corp stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,386 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Flow Traders Us Limited Company has invested 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atika Capital Lc holds 2.03% or 5,650 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Co reported 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parkwood Ltd Liability has 3.66% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chesley Taft Assocs Lc reported 9,688 shares stake. Avenir holds 3.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 13,663 shares. 1,160 are held by Guardian Life Of America. First Washington Corp accumulated 3,707 shares or 3.53% of the stock. Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 37,773 shares.

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, October 23 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Sunday, July 23, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, August 28. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $740 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Friday, February 2. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 11 report. The company was maintained on Friday, April 27 by Piper Jaffray. Nomura reinitiated the shares of AMZN in report on Wednesday, September 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 23 by Monness Crespi & Hardt. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Monday, September 10. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Loop Capital.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amazon’s Latest Behind-the-Scenes Move to Compete With eBay and Walmart – The Motley Fool” on December 21, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Where Amazon (AMZN) Is Working With Blockchain – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Buy The Dip With Both Hands – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense (NYSE:TGT)(NASDAQ:AMZN) – Benzinga” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Could Contribute More Than Half Of Retail Sector’s Earnings Growth This Holiday Season – Benzinga” with publication date: November 26, 2018.