Green Valley Investors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 20.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Valley Investors Llc bought 173,302 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.04 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $81.78 million, up from 862,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Valley Investors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $56.33. About 2.79 million shares traded or 56.96% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 27.76% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 06/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Names Paul Limburg Co-Chief Medical Officer; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 25.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 356 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, down from 1,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64M shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 23/05/2018 – Amazon Web Services to invest in Chile for the long-term -executive; 13/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC – AMAZON HAS RECEIVED 53 REPORTS OF POWER BANKS OVERHEATING IN THE U.S., INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF CHEMICAL BURNS; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC QTRLY AMAZON WEB SERVICES NET SALES $5,442 MLN VS $3,661 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – PAYPAL CEO SAYS I SEE THE POTENTIAL OF WORKING WITH AMAZON; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon cuts Whole Foods prices for Prime members; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says

Among 19 analysts covering EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. EXACT Sciences had 91 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 30 by TH Capital. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Thursday, July 20. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, October 8 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 12 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, June 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 24 by Canaccord Genuity. Stephens maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) on Friday, February 23 with “Hold” rating. Roth Capital maintained Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) rating on Tuesday, October 6. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, June 15 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, September 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 42 investors sold EXAS shares while 88 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 106.63 million shares or 6.22% more from 100.39 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 943 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Jefferies Gp Lc stated it has 12,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 11,581 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Mngmt Limited Com has 0.11% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 39,310 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Com Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.95M shares or 1.57% of the stock. Madison Holdings reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Brinker Capital accumulated 10,796 shares. Hodges Capital has 1.42% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 244,770 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Llp accumulated 7.77 million shares. Bainco Investors owns 0.03% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 3,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Co owns 249,198 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,100 shares stake. Moreover, Cambridge Advsrs has 0.02% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). D E Shaw owns 1.28 million shares.

Since July 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $13.56 million activity. 2,373 shares valued at $139,675 were sold by Fallon John A. on Monday, July 30. Shares for $77,577 were sold by Doyle James Edward. 3,427 shares were sold by Carey Thomas D., worth $201,713 on Monday, July 30. COWARD D SCOTT sold $174,118 worth of stock or 2,190 shares. $167,574 worth of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) was sold by Zanotti Katherine S. 2,468 shares valued at $184,730 were sold by WYZGA MICHAEL S on Tuesday, August 28.

Green Valley Investors Llc, which manages about $2.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 58,975 shares to 755,174 shares, valued at $63.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 12,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,667 shares, and cut its stake in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Halsey Associate Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 13,279 shares. Old West Invest Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 1.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,860 shares. Mawer Inv Mngmt Ltd reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Warren Averett Asset has 1,596 shares. Fdx holds 0.31% or 4,226 shares in its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 238,486 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan & accumulated 1,174 shares. Wms Prns Ltd stated it has 1,802 shares. Eagle Ridge Invest Management owns 403 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability reported 13 shares. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Llc has 7,980 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv reported 126,477 shares stake. Walleye Trading Ltd invested in 28,514 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Whittier Communications Of Nevada stated it has 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 21 the stock rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, August 29. On Tuesday, May 3 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, October 11 with “Buy”. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $870 target in Friday, July 29 report. Axiom Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $650 target in Monday, August 24 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, July 23 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, October 27 by Mizuho.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68 billion for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $92.11 million activity. The insider Zapolsky David sold 1,929 shares worth $3.02M. WILKE JEFFREY A also sold $3.96M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, September 12. Blackburn Jeffrey M had sold 2,054 shares worth $3.90M. 181 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares with value of $285,960 were sold by Huttenlocher Daniel P. McGrath Judith A had sold 500 shares worth $952,500 on Wednesday, August 15. $27.69M worth of stock was sold by BEZOS JEFFREY P on Monday, October 29.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $183.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 47,274 shares to 51,180 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Mid (VOE) by 10,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,976 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Quality (QUAL).