Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 7.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp sold 200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.01M, down from 2,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 29/03/2018 – New Relic Delivers Confidence and Speed to Enterprises Adopting Amazon Web Services; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON LAUNCHES IN-CAR DELIVERY SERVICE; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON: IN-CAR DELIVERY AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 15/03/2018 – Japan Antitrust Watchdog Probes Amazon–Again; 11/04/2018 – Financial Express: #Exclusive : Amazon #Alexa to support Hindi voice commands; 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (SRCL) by 91.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 543 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $32,000, down from 6,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 2.63M shares traded or 57.62% up from the average. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 36.80% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle; 24/05/2018 – Losing Patience: Stericycle Shareholders Join Teamsters To Oust Long-Time Director; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 23/03/2018 – S&P REVISES STERICYCLE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY Adj EPS $4.45-Adj EPS $4.85; 21/03/2018 Stericycle, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 27/04/2018 – TEAMSTERS URGES STERICYCLE INC’S SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS JOHN PATIENCE AND MARK MILLER – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC – MURLEY WILL SUCCEED MARK C. MILLER

Among 56 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 53 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 95% are positive. Amazon.com had 330 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, July 24 with “Buy”. As per Monday, April 23, the company rating was maintained by Monness. UBS maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, July 29. UBS has “Buy” rating and $900 target. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1200.0 target in Friday, October 27 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 12 by Piper Jaffray. Monness Crespi & Hardt maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Friday, October 23 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, February 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, September 14 with “Buy”. As per Friday, August 21, the company rating was upgraded by Vetr. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Monday, September 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $1100.0 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Royal State Bank Of Canada has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mariner Limited Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 13,548 shares. Kornitzer Inc Ks stated it has 0.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc, a New York-based fund reported 276 shares. Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 29,501 shares. Moreover, Carlson has 0.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Aqr Capital Ltd Co reported 823,670 shares stake. Architects Inc holds 0.41% or 1,244 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability owns 448 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Lau Assoc Ltd Liability invested in 742 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 522 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Llc reported 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Qci Asset Management has 2.88% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Lee Danner Bass holds 9,082 shares or 1.8% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $5.48 earnings per share, up 153.70% or $3.32 from last year’s $2.16 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.68B for 62.84 P/E if the $5.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.75 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.70% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Cyber Monday breaks records – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amazon.com vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on December 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan sticks with Costco – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: Buy The Dip With Both Hands – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AWS signs on in Oracle’s JEDI suit – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 insider sales for $92.11 million activity. Jassy Andrew R sold $3.28M worth of stock. $3.96M worth of stock was sold by WILKE JEFFREY A on Wednesday, September 12. 2,030 shares were sold by Olsavsky Brian T, worth $3.21 million on Thursday, November 15. Zapolsky David sold $3.66 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Wednesday, August 15. Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447 worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Thursday, November 15. BEZOS JEFFREY P sold $27.69M worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Monday, October 29.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 109,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADUS, LW, MXIM, FANG, PEB moving on S&P index changes – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Lamb Weston Holdings (LW), Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) and Diamondback Energy (FANG) Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” published on November 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Stericycle is Now Oversold (SRCL) – Nasdaq” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 30, 2018 : MXIM, CSCO, FANG, SRCL, QQQ, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP), Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Today’s Pickup: “The last thing I need is more data. I need more information,” Trucking Exec Tells Vendors – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Analysts await Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, down 5.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1 per share. SRCL’s profit will be $86.07M for 9.68 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Stericycle, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold SRCL shares while 135 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 83.95 million shares or 7.22% more from 78.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 458,230 shares. Pnc Financial Grp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). The Texas-based Employees Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 23,077 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 126,573 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp has invested 0.07% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Strs Ohio invested in 0.12% or 451,009 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 39,608 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Convergence Inv Prns Lc reported 25,748 shares. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) for 8,930 shares. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 699 shares. Missouri-based Parkside National Bank & has invested 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL). Bluecrest Capital Limited invested in 9,270 shares. Ledyard Bank reported 0% in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).