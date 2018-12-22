Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 116.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 150 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 279 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $559,000, up from 129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $673.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.71% or $83.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1377.45. About 13.64 million shares traded or 91.62% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – The company is also alleged to have requested vendors help absorb the costs of discounting goods; 18/03/2018 – FedEx Follows Amazon Into the Robotic Future; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 09/04/2018 – Amazon has an underground subculture that trades reviews for deals – and the company is finally cracking down; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Vows To Include Females, Minorities In Board Search — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – This “demonstrates that the market is perhaps cautious about the prospects of the food retail industry in light of Amazon’s increasing footprint in the food industry,” the report’s co-author, James Elder, wrote; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Whole Foods new front in the grocery price war; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally

Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Apache Corp (APA) by 1.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox bought 415,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 39.60M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.89B, up from 39.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Apache Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 9.97 million shares traded or 123.01% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 23.06% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.06% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 09/04/2018 – Immuta Introduces Apache Spark Ecosystem Support and Automated Governance Reporting for Data Science Programs; 30/04/2018 – Apache at MUFG Securities Oil & Gas Corporate Access Day May 14; 23/04/2018 – TIBCO Extends Messaging Technology Leadership with Support for Apache Kafka and MQTT; 05/03/2018 – Apache Corporation Announces Appointment of David Pursell as Senior Vice President, Planning and Energy Fundamentals; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils Industry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Midstream in partnerships for its Texas pipeline; 24/05/2018 – Apache Dedicates Alpine High NGLs to Enterprise; 23/03/2018 – APACHE REPORTS SIGNIFICANT NEW DISCOVERY AT GARTEN PROSPECT IN; 10/05/2018 – EPIC Secures Strategic Partnerships for Permian Basin-to-Corpus Christi Crude Oil Pipeline; 22/04/2018 – DJ Apache Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 30 investors sold APA shares while 233 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 340.48 million shares or 2.58% less from 349.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 4,498 were accumulated by Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Co. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.02% or 4,913 shares. Heritage Mgmt Corporation invested in 0.53% or 193,331 shares. Moreover, Guardian Life Of America has 0.01% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 1,073 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Lc stated it has 0.06% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Butensky And Cohen Security holds 1.03% or 27,055 shares in its portfolio. Us Bank & Trust De owns 134,277 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 133,112 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan holds 74,600 shares. Adams Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 12,450 shares. Wealthfront holds 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) or 18,552 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Ca owns 10,260 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 54,057 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 49,518 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.19% or 2.60M shares.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $130.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 125,619 shares to 40.37 million shares, valued at $1.14 billion in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.63 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51.14 million shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

More notable recent Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apache achieves first oil at North Sea Garten development – Seeking Alpha” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apache: Time To Raid The Stock? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Put This High-Octane Growth Stock on Your Watch List – The Motley Fool” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Kinder Morgan Expects to Hit the Gas in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $547,330 activity. 3,480 shares were sold by Ricotta Dominic, worth $152,149. CHRISTMANN JOHN J sold $105,018 worth of stock or 2,400 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), 11 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Apache Corporation had 120 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, November 6 report. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) earned “Buy” rating by Zacks on Monday, August 10. The firm has “Underperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Friday, February 3. On Tuesday, January 5 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, November 12 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, September 13. JP Morgan initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, December 9 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 9 by Citigroup. The stock has “Sell” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 30.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 12/03/2018: NBEV, AMZN, NXST, TRCO, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on December 03, 2018, also Barrons.com with their article: “Nasdaq Gets Mauled by Bear Market, and the Dow Isnâ€™t Far Behind – Barron’s” published on December 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon Go goes real small in Seattle – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon’s (AMZN) AWS Launches Fifth Data Region in Europe – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon struggles in grocery push – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $92.11 million activity. $2.31 million worth of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was sold by STONESIFER PATRICIA Q on Friday, November 2. 1,929 shares were sold by Zapolsky David, worth $3.02M on Thursday, November 15. The insider Reynolds Shelley sold $687,447. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $3.92M was made by WILKE JEFFREY A on Thursday, September 6. Olsavsky Brian T sold $3.87M worth of stock or 2,028 shares. 2,055 shares valued at $3.22M were sold by Blackburn Jeffrey M on Thursday, November 15.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 636 reduced holdings. 157 funds opened positions while 655 raised stakes. 260.67 million shares or 2.89% less from 268.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Paragon Cap Management Limited Liability reported 203 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Sns Fincl has 0.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,674 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement Corp holds 701 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Regions Finance invested in 0.81% or 37,470 shares. British Columbia Invest Management Corp invested in 118,391 shares. Horan Cap Advsr Ltd Co reported 353 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 7,545 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Clough Partners Limited Partnership has 3.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 17,219 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited holds 220 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Decatur Mgmt Inc invested 5.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monroe State Bank And Tru Mi reported 459 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group stated it has 0.41% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis invested in 4.85% or 4,277 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,480 shares. Bailard reported 5,077 shares.