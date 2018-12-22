Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Continental Building Product (CBPX) by 9.15% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 94,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.54 million, down from 103,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Continental Building Product for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $918.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 368,147 shares traded. Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has declined 1.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.47% the S&P500.

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 4,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 11.97M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.55B, down from 11.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $118.2. About 62,360 shares traded or 107.39% up from the average. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 0.96% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Rev $803.4M; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 36,555 shares to 46,122 shares, valued at $3.12M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gen Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 657,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 755,707 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.62, from 1.69 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 14 investors sold ANAT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.40 million shares or 2.08% less from 17.77 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 5,710 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 21,404 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 16 are held by Toronto Dominion State Bank. Beck Mack Oliver Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 3,000 shares. Zebra Ltd Liability holds 0.25% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 4,164 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 10,404 shares. Bluecrest Management Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 2,179 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 39,686 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Panagora Asset holds 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) or 12,958 shares. Amer Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 134 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 1,966 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,295 are owned by Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Co reported 9,385 shares. First Manhattan Company has invested 0.14% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.37, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 18 investors sold CBPX shares while 49 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 34.71 million shares or 1.51% more from 34.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 943,458 were reported by Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership. American Century Companies Inc invested in 0.01% or 204,673 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Advisory Service Networks Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX). Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,030 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 71,833 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc holds 0% or 285,762 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Associates invested in 6,749 shares or 0% of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 1.3% or 690,875 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Fin Limited Com holds 12,412 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda holds 26,849 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 40 are owned by Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd. Invesco Ltd invested in 0% or 272,000 shares. 37,993 were reported by Opus Capital Group Limited Liability Company. 173,400 were accumulated by Deutsche Natl Bank Ag.

Since August 7, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $318,080 activity. Romps Dennis sold $362,000 worth of stock.

Among 11 analysts covering Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Continental Building Products had 40 analyst reports since August 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Citigroup. As per Wednesday, October 24, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, February 22 with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 6 by Raymond James. The stock of Continental Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:CBPX) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, October 2. The company was maintained on Monday, November 2 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CBPX in report on Tuesday, August 9 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. BB&T Capital downgraded the shares of CBPX in report on Monday, October 12 to “Hold” rating.