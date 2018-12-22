Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 155.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 5,368 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,816 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.13 million, up from 3,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $87.26. About 7.47 million shares traded or 97.07% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has risen 2.00% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 66.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 5,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 2,989 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $434,000, down from 8,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $158. About 4.39M shares traded or 98.52% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82M and $702.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,499 shares to 35,627 shares, valued at $10.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,709 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hartstreet: Lea County King Concho Dethrones EOG – Seeking Alpha” on December 12, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Natural Gas Price Holds Slight Gain Following In-Line Inventory Withdrawal – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 20, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Great Income Stocks That Could Double Their Dividends – The Motley Fool” on December 16, 2018. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Oil Executives Have Very Different Views on This Hot Topic – The Motley Fool” published on December 02, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Oil Stocks That Aren’t Afraid of Sub-$50 Oil – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $755,551 activity. CRISP CHARLES R sold $209,309 worth of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Tuesday, September 11. TEXTOR DONALD F sold $229,039 worth of stock.

Among 42 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 32 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. EOG Resources had 155 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, November 6 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Buy” on Monday, May 9. The company was maintained on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, June 26, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of EOG in report on Wednesday, September 7 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, October 18 with “Overweight”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 5. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of EOG in report on Thursday, September 1 with “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.18, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 35 investors sold EOG shares while 288 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 479.51 million shares or 0.90% less from 483.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 69,500 were accumulated by Quantitative Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability reported 10,081 shares stake. Regions Corp invested 0.22% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Asset One Com invested 0.25% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). New England Research & Mngmt Inc has invested 1.08% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Liberty Mutual Group Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 23,138 shares stake. Godsey Gibb reported 130,049 shares. The California-based Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Mai Mngmt owns 20,223 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 0.32% or 55,066 shares. Amer Natl Insurance Company Tx stated it has 87,250 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Davis R M Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). American Group has invested 0.1% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Bristol John W & Co Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 5,300 shares.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $26.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 165,592 shares to 244,390 shares, valued at $7.02 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Merk Gold Trust by 101,191 shares in the quarter, for a total of 167,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (TECL).

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo upgrades Duke, Essex in REIT review – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Realty Income: Paying Full Price – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit MTA REIT declares $0.33 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RPT Realty: Best Positioned REIT Within Shopping Centers – Seeking Alpha” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Realty Income – Wrong Time To Be Getting Into This REIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 21, 2018.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 selling transactions for $66.50 million activity. Shares for $563,845 were sold by SHARBUTT DAVID E. $1.07M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by REEVE PAMELA D A on Monday, August 13. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $3.30 million was sold by Bartlett Thomas A. On Tuesday, November 6 the insider Meyer Robert Joseph JR sold $7.03M. 163,166 shares valued at $25.59 million were sold by Marshall Steven C. on Tuesday, October 30. DiSanto Edmund also sold $1.91M worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, September 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Western Capital Management accumulated 1.39% or 2,132 shares. Ohio-based Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Co has invested 2.76% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Company has 0.53% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 66,977 are held by Bahl Gaynor. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 1,298 shares. Peconic Prns Limited Liability Corp reported 1,500 shares. Moreover, Btc Capital Management Inc has 0.53% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Washington Tru reported 65,310 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 31,773 shares. 21,946 are held by Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Co. Legacy Private Tru Com has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Jnba Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 85 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.92% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Envestnet Asset holds 13,815 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt holds 1.82M shares.