Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com (AMP) by 15.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 8,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.96M, down from 55,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Ameriprise Financial Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.31. About 2.58M shares traded or 138.06% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has declined 32.90% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Net $594M; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q ROE Ex-AOCI 28.3%; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adjusted Operating ROE Ex-AOCI 29.3%; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 8 PERCENT, OR $0.07 PER DILUTED SHARE, TO $0.90 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/04/2018 – A wide reaching Royal Commission into Australia’s banking sector heard that advisors at AMP misappropriated funds of thousands of clients over the last decade by charging them without providing advice, and that it had repeatedly lied to the Australian Securities and Investments Commission; 14/03/2018 – Ameriprise Study: Investors Across Five Decades Feel Confident About Their Financial Journey, Despite Setbacks and Fears; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise’s Joy Says 3% Yield Will ‘Get People’s Attention’ (Video)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (SONA) by 32.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 29,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,180 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.92M, up from 89,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.78. About 106,917 shares traded or 82.60% up from the average. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 14.18% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA NAMES JOE PENNINGTON CFO; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 24/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Joe Pennington Chief Financial Officer And Robyn Reid Controller; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC – PENNINGTON MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS VICE PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR OF FINANCIAL REPORTING FOR CO; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA)

Among 15 analysts covering Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ameriprise Financial had 59 analyst reports since September 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 26. On Thursday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. As per Thursday, October 26, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Monday, October 12. The stock of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, March 2. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, January 11. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, January 25 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AMP in report on Monday, November 13 with “Overweight” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) on Thursday, April 28 with “Outperform” rating.

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,374 shares to 126,484 shares, valued at $11.96M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Value (IWS) by 6,979 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold AMP shares while 221 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 105.41 million shares or 1.95% less from 107.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Palisade Asset Management Ltd Company holds 4,160 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Davenport & holds 0.01% or 8,716 shares. 463,136 are owned by Pnc Gp. Fdx Advisors invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Sun Life Fincl Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 393 shares. 100 are held by Ironwood Ltd Llc. First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Tompkins Financial Corporation has invested 0.05% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Pettee Invsts invested 0.26% in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). Cibc Asset Incorporated invested in 13,467 shares. Chevy Chase Trust holds 116,442 shares. Alyeska Inv LP holds 306,078 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 23,791 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Communications, a Connecticut-based fund reported 25,841 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) for 16,390 shares.

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.85 EPS, up 18.10% or $0.59 from last year’s $3.26 per share. AMP’s profit will be $536.53M for 6.51 P/E if the $3.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual EPS reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Since October 30, 2018, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $171,461 activity. $20,655 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) shares were bought by Burch Daniel H. Another trade for 3,290 shares valued at $50,008 was made by Biagas John Fitzgerald on Tuesday, October 30. 1,027 shares were bought by Johnson Eric Alan, worth $14,299 on Monday, December 17. On Friday, November 9 CULVER JEFFREY bought $15,450 worth of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) or 1,000 shares. 1,020 shares were bought by KABBASH CHARLES A, worth $16,059. $30,500 worth of stock was bought by DERRICO GEORGIA S on Tuesday, October 30.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 11,646 shares to 47,743 shares, valued at $6.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,722 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).