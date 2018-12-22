Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 2.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 1,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,187 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.42M, down from 80,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $180.21. About 7.83M shares traded or 160.79% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has risen 11.57% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 24/04/2018 – Amgen posts higher 1st-quarter profit as sales rise 3 percent; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cedar Hill Associates Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 88.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Hill Associates Llc bought 15,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,344 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.70 million, up from 17,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Hill Associates Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $754.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.23% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.23. About 111.24 million shares traded or 186.45% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO SAYS LINKEDIN RESULTS AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft has bought Semantic Machines, an artificial intelligence start-up that adds context to conversations and improves speech recognition with chatbots; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says that despite threats of a trade war, the relationship between China and the U.S. will define the next 30 years; 17/04/2018 – KAMR Local 4 News: Microsoft once deemed the free, open-source Linux system as a threat to its intellectual property, but has; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Data-Storage Case After Congressional Legislation

Among 27 analysts covering Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $3.25 EPS, up 12.46% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.89 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 13.86 P/E if the $3.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.69 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AMGN shares while 550 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 393 raised stakes. 470.42 million shares or 2.68% less from 483.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 8,973 were accumulated by Ghp Investment. Court Place Advsr Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,823 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.48% or 120,428 shares in its portfolio. Hamilton Point Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 24,156 shares. Leavell Investment has invested 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Old Point & Svcs N A reported 25,712 shares stake. Optimum Investment Advsrs stated it has 0.42% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 886,720 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,490 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Woodstock Corp accumulated 8,145 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mngmt reported 0.17% stake. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.81% or 14,345 shares. Cap City Tru Fl holds 5,322 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust owns 37,131 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Wade G W holds 1.29% or 58,658 shares.

Since November 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $4.27 million activity. Jacks Tyler sold $3.91M worth of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) on Thursday, December 6.

Cedar Hill Associates Llc, which manages about $1.20B and $444.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apache Corp Com (NYSE:APA) by 14,577 shares to 97,718 shares, valued at $4.66M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 10,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,084 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Avalon Ltd Liability Corporation reported 555,940 shares stake. 271,743 were reported by Carlson Cap Ltd Partnership. Comml Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Ltd, Singapore-based fund reported 16,706 shares. Corda Invest Limited Liability accumulated 10,227 shares. Assetmark holds 0.3% or 287,209 shares. Palo Cap has 0.64% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Advisors invested in 0.73% or 666,037 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh stated it has 4,566 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Harvest Capital Management has 3,214 shares. Forte Capital Adv holds 15,968 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. 28,860 are held by Liberty Capital Management. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Ltd reported 944,655 shares or 6.8% of all its holdings. 98,937 were accumulated by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Llc. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il reported 959,078 shares or 3.77% of all its holdings. Washington-based Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 13.28% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

