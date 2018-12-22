Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Apache Corp Com (APA) by 24.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 9,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.23M, up from 37,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Apache Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 9.97M shares traded or 123.01% up from the average. Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has declined 23.06% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.06% the S&P500. Some Historical APA News: 19/03/2018 – APACHE – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS OF US$4.0 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – Streamlio Brings Stream-Native Processing to Apache Pulsar; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 05/03/2018 APACHE NAMES DAVID PURSELL AS SVP, PLANNING, ENERGY; 02/05/2018 – APACHE 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 28C; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp 1Q Adjusted EBITDAX Was $1.1 Billio; 02/05/2018 – Apache Corp Capital Guidance of $3 Billion Remains Unchanged for 2018; 08/05/2018 – Talend Unveils lndustry’s First Cloud-Native, Apache Beam-Powered Streaming Data Application; 03/04/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – TO SUPPLY ELECTRONIC PROTECTION SUITE FOR APACHE AH-64E HELICOPTERS OF UK ARMY; 30/04/2018 – PlainID Enhances Authorization Management Capabilities, Based on Apache Syncope with the Assistant of Tirasa

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 30.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 967,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.10 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $73.23M, up from 3.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.07% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $13.67. About 4.06 million shares traded or 21.15% up from the average. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 28.60% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS TERMINATES OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND; 16/03/2018 – Manulife’s Management Information Circular and Annual Report available online; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – INTENDS TO ISSUE $600 MLN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.317% FIXED/FLOATING SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE MAY 9, 2028; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Brings Canada’s First Corporate Green Bond Since 2015; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MANULIFE FINL CORP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL 1Q CORE EPS C$0.64, EST. C$0.62; 02/05/2018 – Manulife 1Q EPS C$0.67; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: WASTE CONNECTIONS STILL AMONG BIGGEST HOLDS; 29/05/2018 – Manulife US REIT: Preferential Offering of 227 Million New Units Will Open at 9 A.M

Among 34 analysts covering Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA), 11 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Apache Corporation had 120 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, September 1. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) earned “Buy” rating by S&P Research on Friday, August 7. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, September 14 by JP Morgan. PiperJaffray reinitiated Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) on Friday, September 28 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) rating on Thursday, September 28. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $55.0 target. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by iBERIA Capital Partners on Thursday, May 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) rating on Wednesday, March 28. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $4800 target. The stock of Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, November 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, July 19 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.30, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 30 investors sold APA shares while 233 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 340.48 million shares or 2.58% less from 349.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Salient Trust Lta invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Nordea Investment Mngmt reported 0% stake. Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Limited has invested 0.01% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Linscomb & Williams invested in 68,087 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Service Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) for 5,264 shares. First Merchants Corp reported 11,095 shares. Bryn Mawr has invested 0.48% in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 6,403 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% or 5,715 shares. Norinchukin Bancshares The holds 0.03% or 49,195 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 2,300 shares. Park National Oh holds 0.06% or 21,420 shares. Stuyvesant Management stated it has 53,624 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd has 0.78% invested in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA). Mackenzie Fincl Corp holds 0.01% or 124,174 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $547,330 activity. $152,149 worth of stock was sold by Ricotta Dominic on Monday, August 27. Hoyt Rebecca A sold $290,163 worth of stock.

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $285.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (NYSE:PGR) by 9,454 shares to 10,586 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 3,916 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,737 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc Com.

Among 7 analysts covering Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Manulife Financial Corp. had 14 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) earned “Buy” rating by TD Securities on Friday, August 7. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, October 5 with “Equal-Weight”. As per Thursday, August 4, the company rating was downgraded by IBC. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, July 11. The stock has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 13. On Monday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Bank of America initiated the shares of MFC in report on Wednesday, August 24 with “Buy” rating. Dundee Securities initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 21 report. As per Thursday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.