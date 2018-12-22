Wilsey Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 87.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc sold 76,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,664 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.42M, down from 86,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Are Said to Plan a New Credit Card; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying it; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 29/03/2018 – Paddy Cosgrave: In 2014 a tiny Chinese startup exhibited at Web Summit. They said they were taking on Apple & Samsung. People; 27/03/2018 – Apple to target schools with entry-level iPad; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations; 01/05/2018 – Apple Raises Dividend to 73c

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Companies (LOW) by 7.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 18,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 219,956 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $25.26 million, down from 238,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lowes Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $87.64. About 8.07M shares traded or 50.58% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – RBA’S LOWE: AUSTRALIA, CHINA TOGETHER CAN BE ‘STRONG VOICE’ FOR IMPORTANCE OF OPEN INTERNATIONAL TRADE, EFFECTIVE REGIONAL CO-OPERATION; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: WOULD BE HELPFUL TO HAVE A LOWER CURRENCY IN AUSTRALIA; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Ackman makes roughly $1 billion bet on Lowe’s; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: BEST RESPONSE TO TRUMP TARIFFS TO NOT RESPOND, SIT STILL; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LOWER CURRENCY WOULD HELP INFLATION, UNEMPLOYMENT; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: LIKELY THAT NEXT RBA RATE MOVE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Starts Searching for New CEO as Robert Niblock to Retire; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tradition Cap Mngmt Lc reported 17,148 shares. Moreover, Davenport & Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.13% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 74,050 shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Haverford accumulated 737,592 shares. Parsec Fincl Inc has 1.71% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Santa Barbara Asset Ltd Liability Com invested 3.55% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Alta Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 219,956 shares. Stearns Fincl Gru holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 30,073 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.09% or 37,626 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Com Ca invested in 0.12% or 2,650 shares. House Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,800 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams holds 8,371 shares. Moreover, Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0.23% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Mercer Advisers holds 600 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Banc (NYSE:WAL) by 6,537 shares to 305,271 shares, valued at $17.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Stores (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 197,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 880,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on February, 27. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 5.41% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.74 per share. LOW’s profit will be $626.31M for 28.09 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,828 activity. $1.80 million worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were sold by CROOM MARSHALL A. 10,000 shares valued at $880,200 were bought by ROGERS BRIAN C on Friday, November 23.

Among 38 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Lowe’s Companies Inc. had 124 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 22 by Piper Jaffray. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Thursday, January 25 report. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 5 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup upgraded Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Tuesday, October 23. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $112 target. On Wednesday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Friday, September 29. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $80.0 target. UBS maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, January 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, September 28 by SunTrust. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) earned “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, October 31. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $110 target in Wednesday, November 21 report.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, worth $2.98 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 0.04% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nicholas Investment Lp holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,981 shares. Washington Tru accumulated 284,482 shares. Cambridge Fincl Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0% or 38,638 shares in its portfolio. Ci Invs Inc reported 611,394 shares stake. Davis invested in 28,349 shares or 3.62% of the stock. Sadoff Inv Lc holds 0.39% or 20,138 shares. 2,966 are held by First Dallas Secs. Twin Focus Prns Lc accumulated 2,199 shares. 87,622 were reported by Lincoln. Churchill Mgmt has invested 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northeast Financial Consultants Inc has invested 1.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Soros Fund Management Ltd Company reported 0.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 1.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Saybrook Nc owns 58,435 shares.

Wilsey Asset Management Inc, which manages about $136.59 million and $231.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 17,774 shares to 305,602 shares, valued at $10.35 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 16,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,297 shares, and has risen its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (NYSE:VSH).