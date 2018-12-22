Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 21.9% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 2,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,751 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Sun: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 06/04/2018 – NY DPS: Statement from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on New Facebook Rules for Political Ads; 01/05/2018 – WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum will not stand for re-election on Facebook’s board; 19/03/2018 – Facebook is testing monthly subscription plans and connect advertisers for branded content opportunities with its video creators; 09/03/2018 – Millennial-focused publisher Thought Catalog lays off social content producers following Facebook’s most recent algorithm change; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Apple CEO Tim Cook says Facebook should have regulated itself – Recode; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook launching a new team dedicated to blockchain – Recode; 27/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism; 18/03/2018 – The @CommonsCMS Chair, @DamianCollins has issued a statement regarding this weekend’s news stories relating to Facebook and Cambridge Analytica. For more information:

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 2,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,465 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.65 million, down from 31,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Adds Schwab, Cuts Apple: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Apple Tariff Impact Would Amount To Only A ’rounding Error,’ Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – IRISH FIN MIN ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO SIGN AND EXECUTE ESCROW FRAMEWORK DEED WITH APPLE GIVING LEGAL EFFECT TO RECOVERY OF ALLEGED STATE AID; 16/04/2018 – MacWorld: Apple Watch Series 4 and watchOS 5 rumors: Are third-party watch faces on the way?; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, the report said the Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 17/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/04/2018 – Business Insider: Apple says all of its worldwide facilities are now 100 percent powered by clean energy; 17/05/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Appointed to Plaintiff’s Executive and Discovery Committees in the Apple iPhone Throttling; 27/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: At Tuesday’s Apple event in Chicago, the iPad strikes back

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Buying Into The Sell-Off – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Movers: AAPL, INTC – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “How Supreme Court Ruling Could Harm Apple (AAPL) Stock – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Dec 3, 2018 : TRCO, TSRO, AMD, QQQ, SQQQ, AAPL, BABA, NIO, GSK, GE, NOK, JD – Nasdaq” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Did Apple (AAPL) Stock Fall Again? – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Georgia-based Narwhal has invested 4.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 348,220 are owned by Omers Administration. Bowen Hanes & Inc reported 2.53% stake. Smith Moore has 38,241 shares. Moreover, 10 has 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3,431 shares. Maryland-based Torray Limited Liability Co has invested 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cobblestone Advsr Ltd Llc Ny invested in 1.82% or 85,776 shares. 37,975 were reported by Staley Advisers. Invesco Ltd owns 48.39 million shares or 3.44% of their US portfolio. Harvest Cap Management has 0.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,483 shares. Mathes Company holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,578 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 1.00 million shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,250 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Westend Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 4.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 15,652 shares valued at $2.98 million were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E on Monday, July 9.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, May 21 report. Robert W. Baird maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, August 2. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $17200 target. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by S&P Research on Thursday, September 24. As per Monday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 4 report. Guggenheim maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Friday, December 1. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $215.0 target. Bernstein maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. Longbow initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 6 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, August 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, April 27.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $410.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 5,293 shares to 101,898 shares, valued at $8.99 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 20,951 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Did Facebook (FB) Stock Tumble Again? – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook details strident response after UK document release – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Russia disinformation report calls out big tech – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Massive Selloff Positions FB Stock to Add Friends Again – Investorplace.com” published on November 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Report: Facebook hired Republican strategy firm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Harvard Management has 13.79% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 328,681 shares. Finemark Natl Bank And holds 0.11% or 10,869 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management has 4.71 million shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Savant Cap Ltd invested 0.29% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cantillon Management Ltd Company invested in 1.99% or 1.08M shares. Frontier Management Company holds 23,838 shares. Fjarde Ap has 1.53% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 505,199 are held by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Preferred Limited Com holds 0.02% or 302 shares in its portfolio. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,692 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). F&V Cap Ltd Liability Co invested in 4,735 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 1.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Howland Mngmt Lc reported 5,635 shares. Professional Advisory Svcs owns 3.64% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 112,218 shares.