Accredited Investors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc bought 9,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,671 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.02 million, up from 48,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Apple Valley boys basketball secures a return to state; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 16/05/2018 – Citing unnamed sources in real estate, law and the North Carolina government, report said that Research Triangle Park “tops Apple’s short list.”; 19/04/2018 – C Spire rolls out new 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil support on its 4G LTE network; 07/05/2018 – APPLE – ON APRIL 30, COURT ENTERED ORDER FOR PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF SETTLEMENT OF IN RE APPLE INC E-BOOK DERIVATIVE LITIGATION CASE NO. 1-14-CV-269543; 04/05/2018 – Apple hits record high after Buffett’s Berkshire increases stake; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 13/05/2018 – At Duke’s commencement, Tim Cook promotes Apple’s approach to data privacy in subtle dig at Facebook

Liberty Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 6.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Capital Management Inc sold 2,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,425 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.46 million, down from 30,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.25% or $6.25 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 3.32M shares traded or 83.17% up from the average. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 32.93% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.93% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Independence Adds Intuit, Exits Caterpillar; 22/05/2018 – TurboTax maker Intuit gets `gig economy’ bump; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q EPS 4c-EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Rev $940-$960

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 3,408 shares valued at $647,520 was made by KONDO CHRIS on Monday, November 19.

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $404.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 9,584 shares to 179,881 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 23,069 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 335,140 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Liberty Capital Management Inc, which manages about $203.92M and $191.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 11,351 shares to 36,561 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 3,777 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $191.84 million activity. $4.61M worth of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) was sold by SMITH BRAD D on Wednesday, November 28. STANSBURY HENRY TAYLOE had sold 3,651 shares worth $808,851 on Friday, September 21. 9,292 shares were sold by FLOURNOY MARK J, worth $2.03 million. 85,835 shares were sold by Goodarzi Sasan K, worth $16.89M. Johnson Gregory N had sold 5,029 shares worth $1.01M on Monday, November 26. POWELL DENNIS D sold $979,360 worth of stock or 4,554 shares.

Among 26 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 14 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 612.50% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.08 per share. INTU’s profit will be $147.93M for 81.50 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,000.00% EPS growth.