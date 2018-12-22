Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 140.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 4,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,400 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.67M, up from 3,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s services revenue jumped 31 percent in the March quarter; 26/04/2018 – Pete Najarian: From the desk of @HalftimeReport $AAPL Wearables has not only become its fastest-growing revenue source behind; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 22/05/2018 – Inc.: Steve Jobs used these 3 deceptively simple questions to turn Apple into an innovation powerhouse. @Sales_; 13/04/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG | FWD Entered | 04/13/2018; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 07/05/2018 – Apple opens at record high; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc increased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 391.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc bought 3,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,099 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $506,000, up from 834 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Research Capital Llc Trc who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $109.02. About 636,986 shares traded or 170.80% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 5.70% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.70% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 24/05/2018 – The Hanover Expands its Surety Leadership Team to Support Growth and Momentum; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of 1Q Catastrophes; 24/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STA; 02/05/2018 – Hanover Insurance 1Q Net $67.7M; 07/03/2018 The Hanover Introduces Online Tool, Allowing Agents to Quote, Bind and Issue Contractor’s Equipment Policies; 04/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within The Hanover Insurance Group, Liberty Media, 8point3 Energy; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 16/04/2018 – The Hanover Estimates the Impact of First Quarter Catastrophes; 16/04/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – LOSSES PRIMARILY STEMMED FROM WINTER STORMS IN MIDWEST AND NORTHEAST IN JANUARY AND MARCH; 03/05/2018 – CoverWallet Expands its Innovative lnsurtech Platform to The Hanover Insurance Group Agents

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. KONDO CHRIS also sold $647,520 worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, November 19.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 26 by Drexel Hamilton. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, November 3 by FBN Securities. On Thursday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, January 23 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, September 11 with “Outperform”. FBR Capital maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Monday, August 24. FBR Capital has “Outperform” rating and $175 target. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $182.0 target in Friday, September 22 report. The rating was downgraded by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 27 to “Perform”. On Tuesday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold”. On Wednesday, December 23 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $130.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1,964 shares to 4,130 shares, valued at $635,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,405 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 2.20M shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Communications invested in 5,938 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Capital LP has invested 0.89% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Laurel Grove Cap Lc owns 44,092 shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 47,253 shares. Bridgecreek Investment Management Lc stated it has 4.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel Inc owns 158,086 shares or 3.57% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability holds 4.78% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 3.12M shares. Willis Counsel owns 96,600 shares. Kanawha Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com holds 17,930 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance Communications holds 3.69% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 1.57M shares. Bollard Grp Inc Lc owns 25,969 shares. Summit Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.17% or 11,220 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 4.38% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 47,000 shares.

Tower Research Capital Llc Trc, which manages about $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 31,292 shares to 8,489 shares, valued at $330,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 9,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 523 shares, and cut its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA).