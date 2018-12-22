Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In Com (LYV) by 6.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 61,008 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 838,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.70M, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 1.84 million shares traded or 30.90% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 24.66% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.66% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 29/05/2018 – Florence + The Machine Confirm North American Leg Of Global Tour; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 20/04/2018 – Popcast: Pop’s Category Killers, From Live Nation to Spotify, Under the Microscope; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia

Stillwater Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 2.97% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Investment Management Llc sold 1,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,530 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.28M, down from 46,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74M shares traded or 140.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/04/2018 – VIRNETX GETS $502.6M JURY VERDICT VS APPLE; 02/05/2018 – Correction to Apple iPhone Heard on the Street (May 1); 04/05/2018 – 05/01 The Cable – Tariffs, Mnuchin & Apple; 02/05/2018 – How so many analysts got the Apple iPhone X wrong last quarter; 24/03/2018 – Apple’s Cook to Trump: Embrace Open Trade; 01/05/2018 – Apple suppliers popping after-hours following the tech giant’s strong earnings report; 27/04/2018 – Details are trickling out about Apple’s reported interest in smart glasses; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly going to use OLED panels in all of its new iPhones; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG COMMENTS ON VERDICT IN APPLE VERSUS SAMSUNG RETRIAL

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Schaper Benz Wise Counsel Wi has 2.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 76,411 shares. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 889 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora reported 37,527 shares stake. Sandler Capital Mgmt holds 0.92% or 81,000 shares. 24,954 are owned by Van Eck Associates. Loudon Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.52% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Altavista Wealth Mgmt has 40,144 shares for 3.37% of their portfolio. M&T Bankshares holds 2.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.80M shares. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 158,671 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 2.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv holds 40,812 shares. Alleghany De has 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 66,000 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 8,778 shares. Farmers holds 49,635 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership owns 31,529 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.62 million activity. Shares for $2.98 million were sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Friday, September 11. On Wednesday, October 28 the stock rating was upgraded by Pacific Crest to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, November 2. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, August 2 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, August 2 with “Equal-Weight”. Goldman Sachs upgraded Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, November 18 to “Conviction Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Wednesday, January 31. On Friday, November 3 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 13 by Goldman Sachs.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd Shs (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 20,175 shares to 2.15M shares, valued at $158.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 135,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 799,348 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 14 analysts covering Live Nation (NYSE:LYV), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Live Nation had 32 analyst reports since September 18, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, December 22 by Citigroup. Gabelli initiated it with “Buy” rating and $33 target in Friday, September 18 report. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was upgraded by BTIG Research to “Buy”. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) rating on Monday, April 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $4500 target. JP Morgan initiated the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 18 report. On Thursday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, October 8. The stock of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, November 8 by Stephens. As per Thursday, October 6, the company rating was initiated by Stephens. As per Wednesday, October 12, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $13.58 million activity. $1.95M worth of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) was sold by Berchtold Joe on Wednesday, August 15. 40,000 shares valued at $1.97 million were sold by Willard Elizabeth Kathleen on Wednesday, August 22. ENLOE ROBERT TED III had sold 7,000 shares worth $378,480.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 20 investors sold LYV shares while 113 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 133.52 million shares or 2.85% less from 137.43 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% or 51,000 shares. Nordea Ab accumulated 0% or 4,630 shares. Rmb Capital Management Ltd Llc stated it has 4,288 shares. 794,707 are held by Deutsche Bank Ag. Gulf Comml Bank (Uk) Limited accumulated 47,850 shares. Axel Mgmt Ltd owns 90,000 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 32,765 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 30,259 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 230,911 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Company reported 0.7% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp owns 2.13 million shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 53,959 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.04% or 60,000 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on February, 26. They expect $-0.78 earnings per share, up 30.36% or $0.34 from last year’s $-1.12 per share. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -211.43% negative EPS growth.