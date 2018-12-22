Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by 2.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 3,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 162,220 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.62M, up from 158,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Computer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN APPLE INC – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – JUDGE RULES APPLE’S EDDY CUE TO BE DESPOSED IN QUALCOMM SUIT; 11/04/2018 – Apple Music appoints new head, hits 48 mln subscribers; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: Tim talking about all the software initiatives in Everyone Can Code; bringing this to all sorts of schools, including the City Colleges of Chicago. Using Swift to create next generation of “killer apps”; 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own from 2020-Bbg; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REDUCES IPHONE SALES ESTIMATE FOR MARCH QTR BY 1.7 MLN UNITS TO 53.0 MLN UNITS; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NOV) by 779.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 11,328 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,782 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $550,000, up from 1,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in National Oilwell Varco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $25.24. About 11.42M shares traded or 181.58% up from the average. National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has declined 10.00% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NOV News: 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: Optimistic About 2Q, Rest of Year; 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Expects Quarterly Revenue Below Expectations; 27/04/2018 – NOV: OFFSHORE COMPLETION, PRODUCTION GEAR REMAIN CHALLENGED; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Oilwell Varco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOV); 16/04/2018 – National Oilwell Varco: All Three Segments Will Report Sequentially Lower 1Q Revenue; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Adds National Oilwell; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 11/05/2018 – National Oilwell Varco Declares Dividend of 5c

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold NOV shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 346.77 million shares or 4.34% less from 362.50 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bb&T Secs Ltd Com invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated invested 0.04% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Flossbach Von Storch Ag owns 336,390 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 18,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 120,400 are held by Andra Ap. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company accumulated 174,915 shares. Susquehanna Llp has invested 0% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Meiji Yasuda Asset Com invested in 0.02% or 6,489 shares. Next Gp has invested 0.01% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Dimensional Fund Lp has 0.06% invested in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) for 3.46M shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Riverhead Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV). Jpmorgan Chase Com accumulated 1.19 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 203,208 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV).

Among 41 analysts covering National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV), 12 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. National Oilwell Varco had 147 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 7. BMO Capital Markets maintained National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) rating on Monday, January 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Sell” rating and $30.0 target. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 5. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, August 26. The stock of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) earned “Outperform” rating by Evercore on Monday, October 29. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 8. The stock has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, January 12. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, July 13 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 31 by Societe Generale. Johnson Rice upgraded the stock to “Accumulate” rating in Friday, July 29 report.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $3.79 million activity. Rovig Joseph W also sold $3.28M worth of National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42M and $66.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2,101 shares to 1,090 shares, valued at $158,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 2,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,048 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv has 14,754 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Lbmc Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 7,143 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.25M shares or 5.01% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 2.1% stake. Bender Robert & Associates holds 13.47% or 131,196 shares in its portfolio. Greenwich Invest Mgmt owns 908 shares. Argyle Management Inc has invested 0.12% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grandfield And Dodd Limited Co reported 27,973 shares. Interocean Capital Llc holds 4.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 188,673 shares. First American Fincl Bank owns 197,812 shares or 3.07% of their US portfolio. Advisory Gru has invested 1.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Chickasaw Cap Mngmt Limited Com owns 111,127 shares. Trillium Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 186,786 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has invested 5.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Private Asset Management reported 94,746 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Wednesday, April 6 by Needham. On Monday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 2. As per Friday, December 1, the company rating was downgraded by Gabelli. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Brean Capital on Wednesday, July 27. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, August 1 report. Mizuho downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $150 target in Monday, June 12 report. Rosenblatt maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, September 26 report. UBS maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, July 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 30 by Longbow.

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. 3,408 shares were sold by KONDO CHRIS, worth $647,520 on Monday, November 19.

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25M and $720.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,320 shares to 12,508 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) by 164,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,422 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).