Novare Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 2.56% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc sold 1,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.19 million, down from 73,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $715.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.89% or $6.1 during the last trading session, reaching $150.73. About 95.74 million shares traded or 140.04% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Apple’s Stumbling HomePod Isn’t the Hot Seller Company Wanted; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 05/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market, and it’s not technology:; 20/04/2018 – Apple hit by phone worries; 04/05/2018 – Apple briefly surpassed its previous high of $183.50 Friday; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s new approach to its flagship phone has made it harder than usual to gauge the company’s success; 23/03/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO PLAN NEW LOW-COST IPADS FOR EVENT TUESDAY; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp. (COST) by 86.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 32,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.20 million, down from 38,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 5.08 million shares traded or 85.62% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IPHONE, ELMER’S GLUE, COSTCO ARE EXAMPLES OF MOATS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. WILLIAMS JEFFREY E also sold $2.98M worth of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares.

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33M and $626.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Bulletshares 2021 Corp by 26,155 shares to 96,674 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in S&P Small Cap 600 (IJR) by 4,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 EPS, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 7.95 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Orrstown Financial owns 8,071 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt reported 2.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davy Asset Management Ltd reported 26,484 shares. Jefferies Ltd holds 0.1% or 66,488 shares. South Texas Money Management Ltd accumulated 65,527 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Private Wealth has invested 7.16% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Malaga Cove Cap Limited Com accumulated 2,006 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt reported 20,433 shares. Greenwich Investment Management Incorporated reported 908 shares stake. Hgk Asset Management Incorporated reported 54,776 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Meyer Handelman Communication owns 155,358 shares. Pictet North America Sa holds 145,617 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp reported 18.02 million shares. Accuvest Glob Advsrs owns 0.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 6,053 shares.

Among 58 analysts covering Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 23 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Apple Inc. had 459 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, November 3. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Friday, November 3. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by Hilliard Lyons on Monday, February 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, September 13 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, June 5 to “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, November 27. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 16 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 21 by Bernstein. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, September 21 by Canaccord Genuity. Rosenblatt maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple: Already Undervalued? – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Did Apple (AAPL) Stock Fall Again? – Nasdaq” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Ignored Truth – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple says XR is “best-selling iPhone” – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: IVW, MSFT, AAPL, V – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 3 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, December 14 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, September 30 with “Outperform”. As per Tuesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 19 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform” on Monday, November 9. The firm has “Mkt Perform” rating by Bernstein given on Monday, February 6. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $23000 target in Thursday, April 12 report. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Monday, October 26 to “Buy”. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Neutral” rating by Northcoast on Tuesday, November 3.

Westwood Management Corp, which manages about $655.18 million and $813.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc. by 7,000 shares to 592,700 shares, valued at $51.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Eastman Chemical (EMN) Poised on Cost Actions & Acquisitions – Nasdaq” on November 23, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco (COST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Universal Forest Products Banks on Acquisitions, Costs High – Nasdaq” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Retirement Mistake Could Cost You $102,727 – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Walgreens-Alphabet Join Forces to Control Healthcare Costs – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.82% stake. Barometer Mgmt has 1.94% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 106,375 shares. Cibc Markets stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3,067 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc has 1,120 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,215 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Ma has 2.29% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 69,500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 39,065 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Company (Wy) holds 0.72% or 3,065 shares. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Wealth Architects Ltd Co owns 909 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% stake. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 30,776 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 1.23% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Conestoga Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,435 shares.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $18.46 million activity. GALANTI RICHARD A also sold $945,940 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares. Vachris Roland Michael sold $1.49M worth of stock or 6,600 shares. JELINEK W CRAIG sold $5.03 million worth of stock. LAZARUS FRANZ E sold $5.22M worth of stock. LIBENSON RICHARD M sold $458,976 worth of stock or 2,049 shares. Murphy James P. had sold 15,000 shares worth $3.29M.