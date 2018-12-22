Alpine Partners Vi Llc decreased its stake in Ares Mgmt Lp (ARES) by 52.91% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc sold 13,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 11,772 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $273,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ares Mgmt Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 2.78 million shares traded or 245.81% up from the average. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) has risen 16.15% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ARES News: 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY; 23/04/2018 – Ares Management Announces New Partnership With Ares Management Private Equity Group; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXVIII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 30/04/2018 – ARES CEO MICHAEL AROUGHETI SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s revises ATDI rating outlook to Stable; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s affirms Midwest Physician Admin Svcs, LLC’s B2 CFR; outlook negative; 05/03/2018 Ares Management, L.P. Announces Launch of Offering of Common Shrs

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 61.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 6,219 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,940 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $642,000, down from 10,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $132.54. About 7.59 million shares traded or 60.97% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 15.24% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CFO SAYS TARIFFS WOULD HURT U.S. JOBS; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Raises Freight Rates as Safety Gear Slows Trains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL, INTL INTERMODAL DRAGGING ON PRICING; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $613.51M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Extended Etfmarket (VXF) by 4,938 shares to 9,654 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co (NYSE:JPM) by 59,717 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Bootsalliance Inc.

Since August 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.56 million activity. On Monday, September 24 KNIGHT ROBERT M JR sold $3.28 million worth of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 20,000 shares.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 34.64% or $0.53 from last year’s $1.53 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 16.08 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.19% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) to report earnings on February, 21. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.54 per share. ARES’s profit will be $40.61M for 10.68 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Management Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.