First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 22.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc sold 12,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,733 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.47M, down from 56,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.31. About 79.66M shares traded or 100.99% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 17.31% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.31% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – Cradlepoint Invited to Participate in the AT&T Hackathon Focused on Public Safety; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 30/04/2018 – AT&T’s Time Warner Takeover at Crossroads as Judge Weighs Ruling; 09/05/2018 – Raw Story: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer Michael Cohen more than reported; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Investigating AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s: Tax Overhaul Will Boost Cash Flows For At&T And Verizon; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S INNOLUX 3481.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.6 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Light Reading’s Big Communications Event Brings Telco Leaders Together in Austin; 07/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Northpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Carpenter Technology Corp (CRS) by 14.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northpointe Capital Llc sold 17,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,040 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.13M, down from 121,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Carpenter Technology Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 870,292 shares traded or 154.16% up from the average. Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) has declined 22.71% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CRS News: 26/03/2018 – Carpenter Technology to Invest $100 Million in Soft Magnetic Capabilities and New Equipment in Reading, PA Facility; 28/03/2018 – Anthony Scaramucci, Dick Vitale, Josh Brown and Megan Carpenter Announced as Keynote Speakers at the 2018 Fearless Investing Summit; 16/03/2018 – Sabrina Carpenter – Fashion Collaborator; 16/04/2018 – Northeast Regional Council of Carpenters Hosts Successful “Leading the Way” Conference Honoring Women Pioneers in the Carpenter’s Union; 26/04/2018 – Carpenter Tech 3Q EPS 63c; 18/05/2018 – Mary Chapin Carpenter, Barbican, London – `it was mesmerising’; 18/04/2018 – Carpenter Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 17/04/2018 – OSS Appoints Director David Raun as Audit Committee Chair, Succeeding Retiring Director William Carpenter; 13/04/2018 – Carpenter Technology Announces Conference Call and Webcast

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verizon And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 21, 2018, also Cnbc.com with their article: “Art Cashin’s predictions for 2019: Fed won’t hike and there’s an ‘outside chance’ they cut rates – CNBC” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “I Love The Moves Altria Is Making – Seeking Alpha” on December 22, 2018. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Don’t Celebrate This Dividend Hike – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 14, 2018.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.78 per share. T’s profit will be $6.11 billion for 8.43 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.55 per share. CRS’s profit will be $31.27 million for 13.15 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Carpenter Technology Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Celgene CAR-T candidate shows positive action in heavily-pretreated CLL & SLL patients – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Carpenter Enhances Additive Manufacturing Capabilities With Acquisition of LPW Technology Ltd. – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Carpenter Technology Announces Plans for Emerging Technology Center – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2018. More interesting news about Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Carpenter Technology Acquires CalRAM NYSE:CRS – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carpenter Technology Corp 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.