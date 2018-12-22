Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 317.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,909 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.51M, up from 2,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $99.85. About 3.70M shares traded or 91.04% up from the average. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 12.85% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES – UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, RSP TO PAY CO A FEE OF $250 MLN; 15/05/2018 – 3G ADDED CXO, DWDP, DE, FB, STLD IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 Concho at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – RSP PERMIAN SAYS CONCHO CHAIRMAN & CEO TIM LEACH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD COMBINED CO – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price New Era Adds Teck Resources, Cuts Concho; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 26/03/2018 – CONCHO SAYS IT CLOSED SALE OF NON-CORE LEASHOLD IN 1Q 2018; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – SEES DEAL TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO KEY PER-SHARE METRICS; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – AS PART OF DEAL, CO EXPECTS TO REALIZE OVER $60 MLN IN ANNUAL CORPORATE LEVEL SAVINGS

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 21.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 8,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.86% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 30,557 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87 million, down from 38,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 2.94 million shares traded or 296.47% up from the average. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 7.53% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 27/03/2018 – Kansas CC: KCC approves tax reform settlements outlining credits owed to customers of Atmos and Black Hills; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q Adj EPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy 2Q EPS $1.60; 23/04/2018 – Kansas CC: Application for Atmos Energy Corporation; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. –

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $2.88 million activity. $343,100 worth of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) shares were sold by BEAL STEVEN L. The insider Moncrief Lee Price sold $559,451. The insider Burleson Gayle sold $506,934.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 35 investors sold CXO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 186.48 million shares or 21.25% more from 153.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 72,077 shares to 318,490 shares, valued at $34.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 21,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,501 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Among 33 analysts covering Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO), 25 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Concho Resources Inc. had 148 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, August 10 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan initiated Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Wednesday, December 9 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, December 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Wells Fargo to “Market Perform”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) rating on Friday, April 13. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $18500 target. Citigroup maintained Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) on Monday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, January 12. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, October 6 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, October 12 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CXO in report on Wednesday, December 20 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $3.44 million activity. $186,100 worth of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) was sold by QUINN NANCY K.

Analysts await Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.39 EPS, down 0.71% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.4 per share. ATO’s profit will be $163.90 million for 16.99 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Atmos Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 239.02% EPS growth.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 9,947 shares to 25,200 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 77,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Among 10 analysts covering Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Atmos Energy had 29 analyst reports since September 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, July 11 with “Underweight”. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Neutral” on Friday, December 14. The rating was initiated by Seaport Global with “Buy” on Friday, November 18. BB&T Capital initiated the shares of ATO in report on Wednesday, March 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, October 31. The stock of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 10 by JP Morgan. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $103 target in Thursday, October 11 report. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, October 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 13. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, November 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.16, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ATO shares while 117 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 78.03 million shares or 1.64% less from 79.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.