Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Discovery Inc. Ser C (DISCK) by 4.94% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 43,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 931,801 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.56M, up from 887,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Discovery Inc. Ser C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 5.19M shares traded or 59.63% up from the average. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 43.95% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.95% the S&P500.

Meritage Group Lp decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 7.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp sold 134,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $274.14 million, down from 1.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.71% or $4.63 during the last trading session, reaching $120.3. About 3.89 million shares traded or 63.42% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 23.18% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.18% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 06/03/2018 – Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth Highlights Autodesk Fourth Quarter Results; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F

Meritage Group Lp, which manages about $11.61B and $6.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 16,823 shares to 844,373 shares, valued at $384.37M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 22,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.28 million activity. Anagnost Andrew sold $3.50 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on March, 5. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 150.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.36 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $39.42 million for 167.08 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,700.00% EPS growth.

Among 29 analysts covering Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK), 18 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. Autodesk Inc. had 141 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, November 29 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 7 by Rosenblatt. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 25. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Thursday, May 12 with “Neutral”. Barclays Capital maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Friday, August 25 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold” on Friday, August 26. As per Wednesday, November 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Friday, November 20 to “Sector Perform” rating. The company was upgraded on Friday, November 23 by Argus Research. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, November 29.

