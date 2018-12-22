Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) by 0.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 56,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 13.70 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $447.19 million, down from 13.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Canadian Nat Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 5.36 million shares traded or 29.84% up from the average. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 22.36% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Autoliv Inc. (ALV) by 71.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 79,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 189,756 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.45M, up from 110,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Autoliv Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $70.51. About 781,233 shares traded. Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has declined 18.35% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical ALV News: 31/05/2018 – Top Autoliv Shareholders to Remain Major Owners of Separated Unit; 24/05/2018 – Autoliv: Mary Cummings, Mark Durcan and Jonas Synnergren to Join Veoneers Board; 22/03/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS JOHAN LÖFVENHOLM, WILL BECOME CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF VEONEER FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF SPIN-OFF; 27/04/2018 – Autoliv Sees FY Passive Safety Consolidated Sales Growth of Around 14%; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV- TO FUND CAPITAL INJECTION, AUTOLIV INTENDS TO RAISE MAJORITY OF NEEDED CAPITAL THROUGH DEBT FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – Autoliv to Provide Veoneer Spinoff With $1 Bln Liquidity; 31/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC – FOR VEONEER, TOTAL AVAILABLE MARKET OF $43 BLN BY 2025, INDICATING A 10% ANNUAL GROWTH RATE (CAGR); 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Autoliv Outlook To Negative; 26/04/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N – INITIAL CAPITALIZATION OF VEONEER WILL PROVIDE UP TO $1.2 BLN OF CASH LIQUIDITY IN VEONEER; 29/05/2018 – AUTOLIV INC ALV.N SAYS HAS BEEN SELECTED BY ONE OF WORLD’S LEADING AUTOMAKERS AS A PARTNER TO DEVELOP AND PRODUCE MONO VISION CAMERA SYSTEMS COMPRISED OF CAMERA HARDWARE, SOFTWARE AND ALGORITHMS

More notable recent Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wells Fargo positive on auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 11, 2018 – Benzinga” published on December 11, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Autoliv Inc.: Autoliv Provides Update on European Commission Investigation and Announces $210 Million Accrual – The Wall Street Transcript” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded By Wells Fargo After Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Spinoff – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 1.21 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 39 investors sold ALV shares while 40 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 21.04 million shares or 27.62% less from 29.07 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 44,743 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,417 shares in its portfolio. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Co reported 30,049 shares stake. Parametric Port Assoc holds 0.01% or 88,978 shares. Nomura Asset holds 0.01% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) or 14,893 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Tn owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV). Commonwealth State Bank Of owns 0.01% invested in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 9,877 shares. Bessemer Group Incorporated reported 3,950 shares. 33 are owned by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Fiera holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) for 246,583 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7,073 shares. Btim Corp owns 109,842 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated reported 4 shares.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $10.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 13,218 shares to 120,336 shares, valued at $38.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 228,271 shares, and cut its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc..

Among 31 analysts covering Autoliv Inc (NYSE:ALV), 7 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. Autoliv Inc had 133 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) rating on Tuesday, July 11. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $9700 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) rating on Monday, July 24. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $9900 target. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $80 target in Wednesday, October 3 report. The stock of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, September 15. As per Monday, October 16, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 29 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 22. The firm has “Accumulate” rating by Handelsbanken given on Monday, October 10. The stock of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 27 by Longbow. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00 billion and $10.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 6,595 shares to 5.41M shares, valued at $284.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 60,045 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF).

Analysts await Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 99.84% or $367.93 from last year’s $368.52 per share. CNQ’s profit will be $710.46 million for 9.86 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Natural Resources Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.16% negative EPS growth.