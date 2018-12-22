Laurel Grove Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 58.6% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurel Grove Capital Llc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $227,000, down from 18,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurel Grove Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 160.80 million shares traded or 122.68% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 13.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – U.S. Loan Issuance Down 23% This Year, BofA Leads; 26/04/2018 – BUZZ-Slowdown in noninterest-bearing deposits to continue for U.S. banks in 2018 – Moody’s; 29/03/2018 – Bank of America to Open 600 More Merrill Edge Investment Centers; 30/03/2018 – Former Merrill Lynch CEO John Thain Slated to Join Deutsche Bank Supervisory Board; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 – Senior RMBS Trader Choran Is Said to Retire From Bank of America; 16/05/2018 – Theravance Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Global IPOs Up 17% in 2018, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ambarella Inc (AMBA) by 22.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 116,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 626,825 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.25 million, up from 510,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Ambarella Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 1.05 million shares traded or 49.67% up from the average. Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has declined 33.47% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBA News: 25/04/2018 – Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned at Betaville; 25/04/2018 – UPDATE: Ambarella (AMBA) Rumors Mentioned Yesterday at Betaville; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Demonstrates Its Fully Autonomous Vehicle on Silicon Valley Roads; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella Has Initiated a Search for Laplante’s Successor; 18/04/2018 – AMBARELLA INC – INITIATED A SEARCH FOR LAPLANTE’S SUCCESSOR; 17/05/2018 – Ambarella Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Force Protection Video Reports Record Sales; 28/03/2018 – Ambarella Introduces CV2 4K Computer Vision SoC with CVflow™ Architecture and Stereovision; 18/04/2018 – Ambarella CFO George Laplante to Retire Later This Year; 21/03/2018 Ambarella to Webcast Analyst Day March 28

Laurel Grove Capital Llc, which manages about $236.05M and $197.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 15,600 shares to 37,500 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 5,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,760 shares, and has risen its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Among 33 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Bank of America had 117 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, August 11, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 18 by RBC Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, September 1, the company rating was upgraded by KBW. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) rating on Tuesday, December 12. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $34.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 1 by Credit Suisse. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 5 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $26.0 target in Friday, October 6 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 11 by Citigroup. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Monday, October 16 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BAC in report on Wednesday, April 12 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on January, 16. They expect $0.64 EPS, up 36.17% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.28 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.17, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 649 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 473 raised stakes. 6.37 billion shares or 1.73% less from 6.48 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iberiabank Corporation stated it has 20,342 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability reported 30,285 shares stake. Nexus Investment Management Inc holds 25,900 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Ltd Co has invested 0.52% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 2.11 million shares. Pictet Bank & Trust invested 0.63% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 12,476 were reported by New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt reported 7,070 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 5.06M shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Whittier Of Nevada has 0.17% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 79,621 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 52.27M shares or 0.4% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance owns 0.85% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 231,159 shares. Round Table Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 9,715 shares. Century Companies accumulated 19.19M shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 12.01M shares.

Among 22 analysts covering Ambarella Corporation (NASDAQ:AMBA), 13 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Ambarella Corporation had 80 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington Research downgraded Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) on Thursday, September 3 to “Mkt Perform” rating. The firm has “Strong-Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 3 by Vetr. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 4 by Topeka Capital Markets. Chardan Capital Markets maintained the shares of AMBA in report on Monday, March 7 with “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, September 2 the stock rating was maintained by Ascendiant Capital Markets with “Buy”. Needham maintained Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) on Wednesday, September 2 with “Hold” rating. As per Friday, September 4, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 12. The stock of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 2 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 1 by Dougherty & Company.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 insider sales for $1.74 million activity. Another trade for 10,197 shares valued at $407,206 was made by RICHARDSON DAVID JEFFREY on Wednesday, September 12. PAISLEY CHRISTOPHER B sold $40,000 worth of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) on Tuesday, September 4. Day Christopher sold $54,437 worth of stock. Kohn Leslie sold $241,093 worth of stock or 6,799 shares. Another trade for 10,727 shares valued at $381,452 was made by Wang Feng-Ming on Tuesday, September 18.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 29 investors sold AMBA shares while 42 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 23.81 million shares or 6.78% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rothschild Invest Il holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) for 46,875 shares. Whittier Tru accumulated 40 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Rothschild Asset Management Us Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 32,369 shares or 0% of the stock. 300 were reported by Lenox Wealth Management. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The stated it has 20,758 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). 60,980 are held by Schwab Charles Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Susquehanna Intl Group Inc Llp accumulated 636,877 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited owns 2,250 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Guggenheim Limited Liability Com reported 11,537 shares stake. Sandy Spring Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA). Research & Mgmt invested 0% in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $399.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 25,887 shares to 207,886 shares, valued at $10.07 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 64,442 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 246,718 shares, and cut its stake in Wsfs Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WSFS).

