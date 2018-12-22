Profund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (BAX) by 36.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc bought 5,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,354 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.57M, up from 14,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Baxter Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 7.91M shares traded or 90.97% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 3.09% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.09% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – BAXTER EXPECTS TO GROW SALES 4 TO 5 PERCENT ON A COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS AT CONSTANT CURRENCY RATES FROM 2018 THROUGH 2020; 24/04/2018 – Baxter Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 70C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 20/03/2018 – AFT PHARMACEUTICALS LTD AFT.NZ – AFT TO DIVEST TO BAXTER A RANGE OF THEIR NON-CORE HOSPITAL PRODUCTS CURRENTLY SOLD IN NEW ZEALAND; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2Q Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.85 TO $2.93 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 100% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc bought 248,389 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The hedge fund held 496,778 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.05M, up from 248,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.1. About 15.29 million shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q Rev $2.81B; 01/05/2018 – Times of India: Infy moves HR veteran to US as localisation picks up; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS CAPITAL ALLOCATION POLICY IN NO WAY DILUTES CO’S ABILITY TO DO ACQUISITIONS; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS CLARIFIES ON REPORT; 18/04/2018 – INFOSYS – CO HAS NOT RECEIVED ALLEGED ANONYMOUS WHISTLEBLOWER COMPLAINT AND IS UNABLE TO COMMENT ON COMPLAINT OR ALLEGATIONS MADE THEREIN; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO PAY INR10 AS SPECIAL DIVIDEND; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meeting; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Infosys ex-CFO’s severance pay attracts service tax; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – SEES FY 19 REVENUE GUIDANCE IN CONSTANT CURRENCY AT 6 PCT-8 PCT; 13/05/2018 – Economic Times: Ex-Infosys independent director Ravi Venkatesan in talks for a big role at Amazon India

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) rating on Monday, April 16. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $20.3000 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, April 3. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $1600 target in Friday, April 13 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of INFY in report on Thursday, November 16 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, October 17. On Friday, January 12 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Wedbush initiated Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) rating on Friday, September 9. Wedbush has “Neutral” rating and $18 target. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Hold” on Friday, August 25. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 29 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse to “Neutral”.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $558.34 million activity. Eyre Brik V had sold 78,012 shares worth $6.03 million on Monday, September 17. FORSYTH JOHN D also sold $100,530 worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) shares. Third Point LLC sold $548.96M worth of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Monday, December 3. On Thursday, December 13 the insider Shapazian Carole J sold $274,096. The insider Accogli Giuseppe sold $1.36M.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 11,748 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 3,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,186 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Among 22 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 15 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. Baxter International had 77 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, April 28 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Tuesday, January 2. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, July 25 report. S&P Research downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $42 target in Friday, July 31 report. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, July 31. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $74 target in Thursday, November 1 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 26. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Friday, October 13 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 5 with “Underweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 1 by RBC Capital Markets.