Peak Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 3.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc sold 1,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.13% with the market. The hedge fund held 39,498 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.31 million, down from 40,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $3.22 during the last trading session, reaching $214.26. About 2.82 million shares traded or 135.25% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 8.55% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.55% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson: John Groetelaars to Leave to Join Another Company; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA – AT FDA’S REQUEST, BD IS CONDUCTING TESTING TO DETERMINE IF LAB TESTS OTHER THAN MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS ARE AFFECTED BY THIURAM INTERFERENCE; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment

Roundview Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 8.85% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc sold 2,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,344 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.51M, down from 23,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $359.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.33% or $8.45 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 56.90 million shares traded or 115.14% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Media Expert Kirkpatrick Predicts More Problems for Facebook (Video); 28/05/2018 – Full Page “Dear Facebook” Letter In The New York Times from MeWe, the Competitor Mark Zuckerberg Refuses to Name; 25/03/2018 – HeraldScotland: EXCLUSIVE’Facebook should be regulated like the BBC’: SNP’s top MP on digital and media calls for crackdown in; 06/03/2018 – BlackBerry sues Facebook, WhatsApp, lnstagram over patent infringement; 22/03/2018 – However, Walden isn’t necessarily championing tough regulation of Facebook and the industry; 23/04/2018 – Alphabet Earnings: Signs of Weakness, but at Least It’s Not Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 27/03/2018 – Snapchat is building the same kind of data-sharing API that just got Facebook into trouble; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions ‘look a little bit like arrogance’: former company exec. But says they’re not; 29/03/2018 – New Mexico AG: SCAM ALERT Attorney General Warns New Mexicans about New Facebook Scam in Wake of Massive Facebook Privacy Breac

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 74 insider sales for $1.63 billion activity. The insider Stretch Colin sold $126,638. 38,164 shares valued at $5.45 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, November 13. Shares for $300,102 were sold by Cox Christopher K on Tuesday, November 6. Wehner David M. also sold $1.72M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, August 15. $10.75M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Thursday, June 28. Another trade for 3,125 shares valued at $509,438 was sold by FISCHER DAVID B..

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.2 per share. FB’s profit will be $6.21B for 14.46 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Pain for Facebook Stock Is Just Beginning – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Nov 27, 2018 : FEYE, GE, INTC, OHI, ABEV, AET, FLEX, FB, AAPL, MRO, VSH, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on November 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “FT: WhatsApp bans 130K accounts in 10 days – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: GOOGL, FB, WTW – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “‘Watch’ As Facebook Climbs Another 50% – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.47% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ledyard Savings Bank accumulated 0.68% or 36,188 shares. Armistice Ltd invested in 0.49% or 50,000 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust And reported 10,869 shares stake. Montag A & Associates invested in 4,321 shares. Meridian Mngmt reported 14,344 shares stake. Carret Asset Lc reported 37,416 shares. Everence Incorporated invested in 1.73% or 52,985 shares. Stoneridge Inv Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.43% or 40,968 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability holds 0.73% or 311,460 shares in its portfolio. Centurylink Investment Company accumulated 20,362 shares. 7.95 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. Bbr Partners Limited Com invested in 6,931 shares. Whetstone Cap Advsrs Ltd reported 100,050 shares or 5.79% of all its holdings. Gw Henssler And Assoc Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 2,682 shares.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $405.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Trust Series 1 (SPY) by 4,740 shares to 8,063 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diageo Plc Spn Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 3,830 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,866 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush reinitiated Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, October 1. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $115 target. On Wednesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 11. As per Friday, May 26, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 24 by Bank of America. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, February 2. Pivotal Research has “Hold” rating and $135 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Wednesday, April 4. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $200 target. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 26 by UBS. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 28 by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.02, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 31 investors sold BDX shares while 399 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 278 raised stakes. 217.26 million shares or 2.22% less from 222.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,832 were reported by Segment Wealth Limited. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Carmignac Gestion owns 1.22 million shares. Hendley And reported 5,333 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Fiera Cap reported 3.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Texas-based Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 30,681 were reported by Gamco Inc Et Al. First Utd Bancorp Trust holds 7,403 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Newfocus Fincl Group Llc stated it has 3.74% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Natl Bank Of Stockton has 1.18% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 8,974 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 2,045 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 343 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.66 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.48 per share. BDX’s profit will be $716.74M for 20.14 P/E if the $2.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.93 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.22% negative EPS growth.

Among 21 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 62 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 3, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Wednesday, December 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 22 by Jefferies. Citigroup initiated the shares of BDX in report on Thursday, November 12 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $279 target in Tuesday, November 13 report. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 3 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 8. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BDX in report on Thursday, October 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell” on Friday, September 23. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $195 target in Friday, August 5 report.