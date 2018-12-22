Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 36.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought 218,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 812,613 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.45M, up from 594,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 3.59 million shares traded or 132.34% up from the average. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 19.89% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Berry Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 286,202 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.82 million, down from 290,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $226.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $90.97. About 24.03M shares traded or 120.75% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 22, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest® Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute with Ranir; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 13/03/2018 – Eyeview Appoints Melanie Pereira as Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO SAYS SALES HAVE TURNED POSITIVE IN CHINA DIAPERS; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 09/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: P&G-founded nonprofit moving to UC’s 1819 Innovation Hub; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.19, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold BERY shares while 89 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 117.22 million shares or 1.24% more from 115.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Group has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Bamco Inc Ny accumulated 800,000 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,635 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has 5,438 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0.09% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Vanguard Gru holds 0.02% or 11.43M shares in its portfolio. 1.68 million are owned by D E Shaw &. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 8,252 shares. Moreover, Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.02% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). 252,200 were reported by Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.03% invested in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 0.01% or 256,775 shares. Tci Wealth accumulated 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 410,490 shares. Gratia Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 105,200 shares.

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd, which manages about $33.95 billion and $16.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) by 569,118 shares to 13.65M shares, valued at $409.13M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,149 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy (NYSE:D).

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Stocks To Watch For November 15, 2018 – Benzinga” on November 15, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Laddawn, Inc. – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Berry Plastics Q3 mixed results – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sealed Air -12%; Q3 miss prompts BAML downgrade, RBC sees peers hurt – Seeking Alpha” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Global: Undervalued Packaging Business With 50+% Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Among 16 analysts covering Berry Plastics Group Inc (NYSE:BERY), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Berry Plastics Group Inc had 62 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 25 with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, August 26. Jefferies maintained Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) on Wednesday, August 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, May 4 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Thursday, February 8 report. The rating was upgraded by Suntrust Robinson to “Buy” on Monday, June 26. On Monday, November 20 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, May 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, November 17. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of BERY in report on Monday, August 3 to “Neutral” rating.

Among 25 analysts covering Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Proctor & Gamble had 105 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, October 22 by UBS. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Friday, November 10 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, January 26 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, May 30 with “Buy”. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 19 report. As per Thursday, December 22, the company rating was downgraded by SunTrust. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Friday, December 14 report. As per Tuesday, October 3, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Goldman Sachs downgraded The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Monday, January 9 to “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by Goldman Sachs.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 58 selling transactions for $98.11 million activity. The insider Bishop Steven D sold $418,112. $161,077 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Majoras Deborah P. On Monday, August 13 the insider Pritchard Marc S. sold $242,261. Another trade for 33,684 shares valued at $3.18 million was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis. On Friday, August 31 Fish Kathleen B sold $860,407 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 10,342 shares. Coombe Gary A had sold 2,901 shares worth $242,298 on Wednesday, August 22.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Proctor & Gamble Stock Is Out Over Its Skis As Investors Got Defensive – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Fifth Third stock plummets with Dow, other banks – Cincinnati Business Courier” published on December 04, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “P&G ranks second in advertising (Video) – Cincinnati Business Courier – Cincinnati Business Courier” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” published on December 09, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble (PG) to Acquire People of Color-Focused Walker & Company Brands – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50 million and $397.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 66,192 shares to 499,506 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 82,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,414 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 37 investors sold PG shares while 756 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.41 billion shares or 1.36% less from 1.43 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs LP reported 0.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Zuckerman Inv Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 5,820 shares. Old Point Tru & Financial Service N A has invested 2.93% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 26,744 are owned by Smith Moore. Cape Ann Retail Bank reported 14,454 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Veritas Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Moreover, Bangor State Bank has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 6,266 shares. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 1,183 shares. 3.13M were reported by Raymond James And. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 147,744 shares stake. 100,513 were accumulated by Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management. 5,469 are owned by Perritt Cap Mgmt. Bridges Inv Mngmt has invested 0.26% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 10,000 were accumulated by Benchmark Advsrs. Colonial owns 1.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 116,377 shares.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01B for 18.80 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.