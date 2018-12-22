Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 33.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 16,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,150 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.06M, down from 49,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47M shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ACTION DATE FOR FURTHER REGULATION ON THE SBLA IS JULY 10, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 3:00 PM; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 29/05/2018 – EXELIXIS: FDA ACCEPTS SNDA FOR CABOMETYX; 18/04/2018 – Mission Ready Announces Engagement of Bristol Capital Ltd., Video Production to be Included in Prime-Time TV Feature

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (IFF) by 148.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.03% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 8,208 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.14 million, up from 3,308 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors&Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 1.98M shares traded or 73.63% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has declined 10.15% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF Will Remain Headquartered in New York City and Will Maintain a Presence in Israel; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES NO LARGE ASSET SALES FROM FRUTAROM DEAL; 07/05/2018 – A whole lotta flavour: IFF strikes $7.1bn deal for Israel’s Frutarom; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 07/05/2018 – IFF to Combine with Frutarom to Create a Global Leader in Taste, Scent and Nutrition; 15/05/2018 – IFF CFO RICHARD O’LEARY SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO BUY FRUTAROM IN DEAL WORTH ABOUT $7.1B; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom Shareholders Will Also Receive a Special Dividend, on a Per Share Basis, Equal to 0.249 of Per Share Value of IFF Dividends; 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.89, from 1.03 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 25 investors sold IFF shares while 108 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 61.76 million shares or 20.47% more from 51.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sarasin Prtnrs Llp has invested 0.19% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Thompson Investment invested in 0.06% or 2,410 shares. Ironwood Management Lc reported 4,029 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Hl Finance Services Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,832 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 968,153 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 27,242 shares. Moreover, Sageworth Tru Company has 0.01% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks accumulated 185,635 shares. Macquarie Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0.09% or 4,400 shares in its portfolio. Ghp Advsrs accumulated 10,945 shares. Pictet Asset Management has 235,345 shares. Cls Ltd Liability Co stated it has 2,077 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 10,000 shares. Mawer Investment Management owns 0.8% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 763,832 shares.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IFF announces pricing of common stock and tangible equity unit offerings – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “International Flavors & Fragrances: Frutarom Deal Not Well Received, But Appeal Lures – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “IFF-LMC Strengthens Product Portfolio with Acquisition of Sustainable Ingredients – Business Wire” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “International Flavors & Fragrances: That Taste In Your Mouth – Bitter Or Sweet? – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc, which manages about $889.99 million and $87.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 25,265 shares to 124,716 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,096 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 12, 2018, it had 27 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $536.32 million activity. Winder Investment Pte Ltd also bought $10.00M worth of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) shares.

Among 19 analysts covering Internationa Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF), 8 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Internationa Flavors & Fragrances had 48 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, October 16. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Thursday, February 23 to “Buy”. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, March 16 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) earned “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Wednesday, July 20. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 9. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Friday, November 16 by Raymond James. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, November 21. The rating was upgraded by Edward Jones to “Buy” on Thursday, October 1. The stock of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 11 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 175,671 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 6.49 million are owned by Pnc Fincl Gru Inc. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Limited Company owns 7,600 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 1.16 million shares. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 18,053 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 3.06 million shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated has 0.76% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Texas-based Financial Mgmt Professionals has invested 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Campbell Newman Asset Management holds 32,139 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 173,226 shares. Sageworth Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Highlander Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 25,124 shares. Icon Advisers Company accumulated 29,200 shares. West Coast Financial Limited invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). The Connecticut-based Pettee Investors has invested 2.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Yervoy’s Resurgence Will Gain Momentum – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Major Pharma Stocks See a Surge in Short Interest – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 12, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo flunks late-stage lung cancer study – Seeking Alpha” on October 12, 2018. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Recent Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is a Great Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2018.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 14.83 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Tuesday, December 1 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 20. JP Morgan maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Monday, October 8 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 27. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 28 by DZ Bank. Cowen & Co maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Friday, April 20. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $6000 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, October 23 by Leerink Swann. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, November 16 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by SunTrust. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Friday, July 28. BMO Capital Markets has “Underperform” rating and $49 target.