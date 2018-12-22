Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 3.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 10,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 246,342 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.29M, down from 256,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.82. About 14.47M shares traded or 61.15% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 14.97% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 17/05/2018 – European Commission approves lpsen’s Cabometyx® (cabozantinib) for the first-line treatment of adults with intermediate- or poor-risk advanced renal cell carcinoma; 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Conservation Commission Thu, 3/15/2018, 6:30 PM; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/23/2018, 8:15 PM; 26/04/2018 – Health Care Up After Bristol Earnings — Health Care Roundup; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Says Lung Cancer Drug Combination Met Trial Goal; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM

Lincluden Management Ltd decreased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (CM) by 7.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincluden Management Ltd sold 36,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 480,480 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.41M, down from 517,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $74.6. About 688,212 shares traded or 53.99% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 14.33% since December 22, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – ALL FIGURES IN C$

Among 25 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 16 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had 100 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 11 by Berenberg. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 2 by Guggenheim. On Wednesday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Underperform”. BMO Capital Markets maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Friday, November 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $58 target. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, April 6 by Societe Generale. The rating was upgraded by SunTrust on Monday, October 30 to “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, September 22 report. As per Monday, October 16, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 16 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.10, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 41 investors sold BMY shares while 532 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 388 raised stakes. 1.14 billion shares or 0.62% less from 1.14 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Maple Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.1% or 6,971 shares. Telos Cap Mngmt invested 0.21% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Capital Fund Management Sa stated it has 1.55M shares. Bokf Na invested in 0.39% or 250,593 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.12% or 133,914 shares. Clinton reported 14,547 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr holds 9,340 shares. Condor Capital Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sei Invests has 0.19% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 843,908 shares. 59,924 were accumulated by Ar Asset Inc. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 3,950 shares. Hilton Capital Management Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 1,356 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Trustco Fincl Bank N Y stated it has 17,739 shares or 1.19% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.41% or 423,183 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,504 shares to 183,418 shares, valued at $18.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.37 billion for 14.83 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.94% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $2.38 earnings per share, down 4.80% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.5 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.05B for 7.84 P/E if the $2.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.48% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce had 30 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 24. The company was upgraded on Monday, September 21 by Zacks. The stock of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) earned “Underperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 27. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) on Wednesday, September 6 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 31 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, February 24, the company rating was upgraded by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Zacks downgraded the shares of CM in report on Monday, September 7 to “Sell” rating. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Sector Perform” on Thursday, May 24. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of CM in report on Friday, August 26 with “Sector Perform” rating. The stock of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, August 27.

Lincluden Management Ltd, which manages about $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Hotel Properties Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 59,005 shares to 154,289 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 18,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,125 shares, and has risen its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG).

